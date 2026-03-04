PHOTOS: British warship HMS Dragon sets sail for Eastern Mediterranean Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 01:54pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel HMS Dragon, a Type 45 Daring-class air-defence destroyer warship, is pictured moored outside HM Naval Base Portsmouth, on the south coast of England, on March 4, 2026. —AFP HMS Dragon, a Type 45 Daring-class air-defence destroyer warship, is pictured moored outside HM Naval Base Portsmouth, on the south coast of England, on March 4, 2026. —AFP Crew members stand aboard the HMS Dragon during ammunitioning operations at Upper Harbour Ammunitioning Facility (UHAF) in Portsmouth Harbour,in Portsmouth, Britain, March 4, 2026. —Reuters Crew members stand aboard the HMS Dragon during ammunitioning operations at Upper Harbour Ammunitioning Facility (UHAF) in Portsmouth Harbour,in Portsmouth, Britain, March 4, 2026. —Reuters