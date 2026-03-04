Pakistan’s attack on Bagram destroyed aircraft hangar, 2 warehouses: report

Pakistan’s attack on Afghanistan’s Bargam Air Base destroyed an aircraft hangar and two warehouses, NYT reports, as per PTV.

“Satellite imagery showed flattened warehouses at the base that served as the nerve center of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, a prized asset for the Taliban,” the NYT report stated.

The outlet further said Pakistan has carried out more than 50 attacks on Afghanistan’s military targets.

PTV quoted experts as saying that attack on Bagram was a “clear message to the Afghan Taliban regime that Pakistan can carry out operation anywhere in Afghanistan”.