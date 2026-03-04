Government school blown up for second time in Lower South Waziristan

Unknown armed men have blown up Government Middle School Sharif Khan Kot for the second time in the Darablai area of Birmal tehsil in Lower South Waziristan early this morning.

Wana’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asghar Ali Shah told Dawn over the phone that multiple classrooms and the boundary wall were extensively damaged in the blast. He confirmed that the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Police said that a few days earlier, armed men had targeted the same school with explosive materials. In the previous incident, two classrooms, three washrooms, and one side of the boundary wall were completely destroyed, severely disrupting academic activities.

According to local sources, repeated attacks on the school have created serious concern among students and teachers, with parents expressing apprehension regarding their children’s education. Local elders have urged the government and relevant authorities to ensure the security of educational institutions and take strict action against those responsible.