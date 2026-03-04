What Balochistan sectors have security forces conducted operations in?

According to the security sources, operations were conducted in various “sensitive sectors” of Balochistan, including:

Qila Saifullah: Pishin, Loi Bund and Badini sectors

Zhob: Sambaza and Ghadwana sectors

Nushki: Jani and Ghaznali sectors

Chiltan Range: Gulistan, Dobandi and Shashka sectors

The security sources said these locations were “allegedly being used for terrorist activities from across the border”.

An official affirmed that the operations will continue until “the threats are fully neutralised and effective defence balance is restored in the border areas”.