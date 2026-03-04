What Balochistan sectors have security forces conducted operations in?

According to the security sources, operations were conducted in various “sensitive sectors” of Balochistan, including:
- Qila Saifullah: Pishin, Loi Bund and Badini sectors
- Zhob: Sambaza and Ghadwana sectors
- Nushki: Jani and Ghaznali sectors
- Chiltan Range: Gulistan, Dobandi and Shashka sectors
The security sources said these locations were “allegedly being used for terrorist activities from across the border”.
An official affirmed that the operations will continue until “the threats are fully neutralised and effective defence balance is restored in the border areas”.