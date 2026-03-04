Armed forces give ‘strong response’ in overnight operation along Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan

The army has given a “strong response” along the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan on the night of March 3/4, security sources say.

They added that the retaliatory action is being taken against those “alleged hideouts and posts that were being used by outlawed elements and their facilitators”.

According to the security sources, the operation’s aim is to effectively deal with cross-border terrorism activities and eliminate threats posed to national security.

The security sources said more than 50 locations were being targeted, with modern weapons being used, including anti-tank guided missiles, rocket launchers and long-range mortars, light and heavy artillery, and main battle tanks.

A source said swarm drones are being used for an organised operation, which are “targeting certain targets in coordination with the ground troops”. As per security sources, this is a “calculated and strict operation”.