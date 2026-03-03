France deploys Rafale jets over UAE to protect its military bases

France has deployed Rafale fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates to protect its naval and air bases from potential Iranian attacks, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, according to AFP.

France has hundreds of navy, air force and army personnel based in the United Arab Emirates. Its Rafale aircraft are stationed at the Dhafra base near Abu Dhabi.

“These Rafales and their pilots are mobilised to ensure the security of our facilities,” Barrot told the BFMTV broadcaster in response to a question on French action in the UAE over the weekend to neutralise Iranian drones.