E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Etihad Airways advises passengers not to travel to airport unless they have been contacted

Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 01:39pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Etihad Airways has advised passengers and the general public not to travel to the airport unless they have been directly contacted by the airline with confirmed ticket details.

The airline said that access to the airport will be restricted for anyone without verified travel documentation. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status online at etihad.com and await further communication from the airline.

“Safety remains our highest priority. We appreciate your cooperation,” the airline stated.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe