27 Afghan Taliban personnel killed as armed forces retaliate to attacks in northern Balochistan: info minister

Security forces have killed 27 Afghan Taliban personnel in overnight operations in Balochistan in retaliation to Afghan Taliban launching a “physical attack” on 16 locations in the north of the province.

In an update posted on X, Information Minister Ataullah Tarrar said, “Afghan Taliban resorted to physical attack on 16 locations in Northern Balochistan in Qilla Saifullah, Noshki and Chaman Districts while engaging our troops on 25 locations in fire raid”.

“The attack at all the locations [has] been effectively repulsed with Afghan Taliban suffering 27 killed and scores injured,” the minister added.

“One soldier of FC Balochistan North gave the ultimate sacrifice while defending the motherland, while five soldiers are injured,” Tarrar further said.