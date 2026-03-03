Selection of new supreme leader ‘will not be lengthy’, Iranian official says

A member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, which will elect a new supreme leader, said the process “will not be lengthy,” Al-Jazeera reports, citing the ISNA news agency.

Ali Moalemi said the members of the Assembly of Experts have sworn that in choosing the new leader, “personal preferences” for individuals or political and party factions would “not be a factor,” and that they will vote based on their judgement and in accordance with religious principles.

“The Assembly of Experts will, as in the past, select a personality like the martyred Leader of the Revolution,” he said, referring to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.