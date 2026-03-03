E-Paper | March 03, 2026

PHOTOS: Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut

Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 11:49am
People walk on the rubble of buildings damaged in an early morning Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 3, 2026. —AFP
Fires erupt from buildings damaged in an early morning Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 3, 2026. —AFP
People walk on the rubble of buildings damaged in an early morning Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 3, 2026. —AFP
This frame grab from AFPTV video footage taken on March 3, 2026 shows smoke rising into the air after Israeli strikes hit the outskirts of Beirut. —AFP
Iran Israel War

