PHOTOS: Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 11:49am

People walk on the rubble of buildings damaged in an early morning Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on March 3, 2026. —AFP

Fires erupt from buildings damaged in an early morning Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on March 3, 2026. —AFP

People walk on the rubble of buildings damaged in an early morning Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on March 3, 2026. —AFP

This frame grab from AFPTV video footage taken on March 3, 2026 shows smoke rising into the air after Israeli strikes hit the outskirts of Beirut. —AFP