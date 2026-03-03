Iran’s Guards say targeted US air base in Bahrain: state media

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards targeted a United States air base in Bahrain, the Islamic Republic’s elite force said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency, AFP reports.

“The IRGC announced that… its naval forces carried out a large-scale drone and missile attack at dawn on the US air base in the Sheikh Isa area of Bahrain,” IRNA posted on Telegram, using the acronym for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The force said in its statement that 20 drones and three missiles were launched, “destroying the base’s main command headquarters,” without providing evidence.