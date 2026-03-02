Movement of Chinese engineers in Balakot restricted

MANSEHRA: The police have restricted the movement of Chinese engineers and workers executing two energy projects in Balakot tehsil here in view of the volatile security situation.

“We have not only enhanced deployments at two energy projects being executed in the tehsil, but also restricted the movement of Chinese only to the working sites,” SP Balakot Sabir Khan told reporters here on Sunday.

Accompanied by heads of the police’s special security units, he visited the Suki Kinari and Balakot hydropower project and reviewed security arrangements there.

SP Khan said he had also directed the police deployed on both the projects to be vigilant and shoot down any flying object, including drones, anywhere in Balakot tehsil.

Police review security at two energy projects in the tehsil

Mr Khan also held meetings with heads of both the projects and discussed with them the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas police have deployed additional personnel at all the posts along the Karakoram Highway to ensure safety of passengers.

A circular issued by the Lower Kohistan district police officer said officers also held meetings with chairlift operators in mountainous parts, asking them to inform the police if they spotted movement of any suspected person.

Kolai-Palas police also enhanced patrolling on roads connecting with the KKH and sealed the district’s entry and exit points.

In a press release district police officer Amjad Hussain said the police were ready to deal with any untoward situation.

IMPARTIAL INQUIRY PROMISED: Federal minister for Haj and interfaith harmony Sardar Mohammad Yusuf on Sunday said the government would hold an impartial inquiry into the killing of a youth, who was murdered on the Hazara Motorway in the Havalian area last week.

“Nobody is above the law. An impartial and fact-based inquiry into the murder of the youngster would soon be completed, and those responsible would face the law,” he said while speaking to the members of the bereaved family of Umar Khan, who was allegedly killed by the motorway police.

Mr Yusuf offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The federal minister said he had taken up the issue with the IG motorway police and directed him to ensure early completion of the inquiry, and bring to justice those responsible.

Meanwhile, a man was killed over a petty dispute in the Ghazo area here.

The police said accused, Mohammad Fayyaz, shot at and injured Abdul Malik after a heated argument over some unknown reason.

The locals shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body was handed over to family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities.

The police registered an FIR and began further investigations.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026