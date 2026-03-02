E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Two girls raped, woman assaulted in separate incidents

Our Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
BAHAWALPUR: Two teenage girls were allegedly raped, while a woman suffered a rape attempt in different incidents in the limits of Gaggo police station in Vehari district.

According to police sources, in the first incident, the 16-year-old daughter of one Riaz Ahmed was allegedly raped by her cousin Afzal.

In the second incident, Nazir Ahmed’s fifteen-year-old daughter was allegedly raped by a gangster ‘S’ at 193/EB village.

In the third incidents occurring at 187/EB village, suspect ‘A’ allegedly attempted to rape a woman ‘H’.

The police says that the suspect is said to be the father-in-law of the daughter of the ‘H’.

Police says that three separate cases were registered against the suspects without making any arrest so far.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

