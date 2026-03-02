Widespread protests held across Sindh over Khamenei’s assassination

HYDERABAD: The ongoing Israeli invasion of Iran leading to the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of his relatives, close associates and an unspecified number of other people triggered widespread demonstrations and rallies across Sindh on Sunday. A shutterdown was also observed in many cities and towns.

A large number of people took to the streets in different cities and towns of Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar and Matiari districts to condemn the invasion and assassinations.

In Hyderabad city, the protests were organised by the Shia Ulema Council (SAU) which were joined by various other organisations.

The protesters, including women and children, marched from Qadam Gah Maula Ali to the local press club.

They raised slogans against the US and Israel

They were led by Syed Hydr Abbas Zaidi, Zulfikar Kazmi, and others. They urged the world to take notice of this aggression.

The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) announced a countrywide protest against the Iran invasion. The call was made by its president, Sahibzada Abdul Khair Zubair.

The council, after holding a meeting, issued a declaration condemning the assassination and expressing sorrow and grief.

It also said that the Pak-Afghan war was also a matter of grave concern.

Awami Tehreek President Advocate Vasand Thari and other leaders described the invasion as a cowardly attack on Iran “by global terrorist powers”. They condemned the blatant violation of humanity, international law and UN Charter.

LARKANA: Various Shia organisations, including Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, Shia Ulema Council, Al-Muntazar Welfare Trust, Asgharia Students Organisation, Imamia Students Organisation and Jafaria Students Organisation staged a protest sit-in at Jinnah Bagh Chowk on Sunday against the Iran invasion and Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination.

The participants strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli air strikes on Iran. They were raising slogans against the aggressors and waving portraits of the Iranian supreme leader.

They noted that the entire world has erupted in protest over Israel’s naked aggression.

SUKKUR: Protests were held against US and Israel in almost all cities and towns of Sukkur, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Ghotki and other districts amid a day of mourning on Sunday.

A large number of people participated in a sit-in held in front of the Sukkur Press Club, where charged protesters raised slogans against US and Israel. They said that the invasion of Iran posed a grave threat to global peace.

The sit-in ended peacefully after several hours.

In Jacobabad city, a shutterdown strike was observed while

leaders of various Shia organisations held a protest rally at DC Chowk, where the participants also staged a sit-in.

Rallies were also held in other cities and towns of Jacobabad district on the call of the Shia Ulema Council, Jaffaria Alliance and other Shia organisations.

To express solidarity with Iran in this moment of grief, the Hindu Panchayat of Khanpur Mahar on Sunday announced that the community would celebrate the upcoming religious festival of Holi with simplicity.

The announcement was made by Mukhi Chander Ban Chhabria and Suraj Kumar, who said there would be no playing with colours on Holi this year.

THATTA: Life across Thatta and Sujawal districts came to a standstill on Sunday as people in large numbers took to the streets to condemn the Iran invasion and assassination Ayatollah Khamenei. The protests caused prolonged traffic gridlock along the National Highway.

One rally in Thatta city was jointly organised by the Shia Haider-i-Karar organisation and Jamaat-i-Islami. It set off from the Edhi Centre and culminated outside the local press club. The charged protesters marched through the main arteries of the city chanting slogans against the US and Israel. They later held a sit-in at the nearby section of the National Highway, which remained blocked during the course of the protest. Several hundred vehicles remained stuck in the gridlock.

UMERKOT: Followers of various religious organisations and activists of different political parties led a sit-in at Allah Wala Chowk in Umerkot city to condemn attack on Iran and assassination of Ayatullah Khamenei along with his many associates. A large number of locals participated in the protest.

The protest caused disruption in the flow of vehicular traffic until the participants dispersed peacefully.

PPP leader Burhanuddin Kunbhar and former PTI MNA Lal Malhi also spoke to the protesters.

A shutterdown strike was observed to mourn the death of the Ayatullah and a large number of other people in Israeli air raids.

Shahi Bazaar, Thar Bazaar, Shivaram Market and other major commercial centres remained closed throughout the day.

A protest camp was also set up outside Umerkot Press Club, where political and social leaders strongly condemned US and Israeli aggression against Iran and expressed solidarity with the people of Iran. Lal Malhi also announced that no Holi-related events would be held as a gesture of solidarity.Similar rallies and sit-ins were held in Nawabshah, Badin, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Dadu, Mirpurkhas and other districts.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026