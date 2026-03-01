Sammy draws on 2016 triumph for WI clash with India

West Indies coach Daren Sammy believes history can repeat itself as he aims to mastermind a T20 World Cup victory to end India’s hopes, just as he did when captain 10 years ago.

Sammy led his side to a T20 World Cup semi-final win against India in Mumbai in 2016 and went on to lift the trophy as they beat England in the final in Kolkata.

It is on that same Eden Gardens pitch that Sunday’s clash will play out in front of 68,000 partisan fans.

Although it is nominally a Super Eights game, it is in reality a straight shootout — the winners will move on to the semi-finals and the losers go home.

Read more here.