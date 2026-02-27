E-Paper | March 01, 2026

PM Shehbaz visits GHQ, given detailed briefing on situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan

News Desk Published February 27, 2026 Updated February 27, 2026 05:56pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. — Photo courtesy PMLN/X
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. — Photo courtesy PMLN/X
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where the military leadership gave him a “detailed briefing” on the situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The development comes after Pakistan’s security forces launched an operation, dubbed Ghazab lil-Haq, against the Afghan Taliban after it launched unprovoked attacks along the border between both countries on Thursday.

According to a handout by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz said that zero tolerance should be adopted against the nexus between the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khwarij and its malicious actions.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

“The actions of the Afghan Taliban regime and Fitna al Khawarij against Pakistan are unacceptable,” he said.

He added that the country’s armed forces, under the leadership of Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, were always ready to defend the country.

“Pakistan knows how to defend itself against any aggression,” he asserted.

The premier also praised the professional capabilities of the armed forces for repelling attacks by the Afghan Taliban regime in the border areas and for retaliating vigorously.

“The entire nation stands with the armed forces for protecting the homeland,” he said.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe