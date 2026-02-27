E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Education emergency

From the Newspaper Published February 27, 2026 Updated February 27, 2026 09:04am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

IT was in 2024 when the government had declared an education emergency in Pakistan — twice. The first announcement came on May 8 at a national conference addressing the alarming number of out-of-school children, and the second came on September 8 marking the International Literacy Day. Unfortunately, as often happens in Pakistan, these declarations sounded more like political symbolism than a roadmap for real reforms.

Recent findings from the Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES 2024-25) expose the gap between promises and performance. Despite minor improve-

ments, nearly 20 million children —around 28 per cent of the school-age population — remain out of school. The inequality within this crisis is deeply troubling. Nearly one in three girls is out of school, compared to one in four boys. Regional disparities are equally stark: Balochistan tops the tragic list with 45pc exclusion, followed by Sindh at 39pc, while Punjab stands at 21pc. Even more alarming is the fact that one in five children has never entered a classroom, highlighting a systemic failure rather than a temporary setback.

This bleak reality is made even worse by declining public investment. Education spending has fallen below 1pc of GDP, an amount grossly insufficient to address a crisis of this magnitude. Without serious financial commitment, reforms remain nothing more than rhetoric. The causes are well known — poverty, unemployment, child labour and lack of parental awareness — but what remains missing is sustained political will.

If Pakistan is to move forward, education must be treated as a genuine national priority. Increased budgetary allocation, stronger collaboration with civil society, and firm action against child labour are essential. Until words are matched with action, Pakistan’s education emergency will remain declared — but unresolved.

Moin Ahmed Awan
Kandhkot

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe