Pybus embraces move to Afghanistan as new head coach

Reuters Published February 27, 2026 Updated February 27, 2026 09:16am
West Indies Nets - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda - January 30, 2019 West Indies Head Coach Richard Pybus talks to the media. —Reuters
LONDON: Richard Pybus said he had no issues with moving to Afghanistan to take over as head coach of the national cricket team following Jonathan Trott’s departure last week at the end of their Twenty20 World Cup campaign.

Cricket has yet to resume in Afghanistan due to the political situation and the national side play their home fixtures in the United Arab Emirates.

Previous foreign coaches were based outside the country and typically joined the squad during training camps in the UAE or India before international tournaments.

However, Afghanistan’s board (ACB) chief Naseeb Khan told cricket news website Cricbuzz last week that they wanted the new coach and support staff to be based in the country to work more closely with domestic players.

“I’ve lived in lots of different parts of the world and so I am fine with it,” England-born Pybus, 61, told Cricbuzz. “I’m looking forward to getting out into the provinces and being able to scout players and work with the selectors and get busy on the development of the players…

“The side’s really developed over a period of time so, as we would have seen at the last couple of World Cups, they’re a really serious cricket team now and so yeah, very excited.”

Pybus, who previously had coaching stints with West Indies, Pakistan and Bangladesh, will begin his role by preparing the team for a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in March.

The teams will play three Twenty20s in Sharjah and three One-day Internationals in Dubai.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2026

