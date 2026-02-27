Journalist Anila Shaheen passes away after brief illness

PESHAWAR: Anila Shaheen, a senior Peshawar-based journalist, breathed her last after a brief illness here on Thursday.

She was the first woman general secretary of Khyber Union of Journalists as well as first vice president of Peshawar Press Club. She had been under treatment for the past few days at a private hospital in Peshawar.

Her husband Irfanullah said that she suffered from brain haemorrhage at the time of Sehri four days ago and remained in coma since then. Despite undergoing two surgeries, she could not survive.

Her colleagues described Anila Shaheen as a fearless, principled and professional journalist, whose contribution to the field would be remembered for a long time. She struggled for the rights of journalists, freedom of press and resolution of problems faced by working journalists.

Anila Shaheen was regarded as a strong and influential voice not only for journalists in Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but across the country. Although her life was short, colleagues said that her distinguished journalistic services and leadership left indelible marks on journalism in the province and beyond. During her career, she worked with several newspapers and television channels.

Her funeral prayer was offered in her ancestral area of Chamkani, Azizabad, and she was laid to rest at the local graveyard. A large number of people from different walks of life, particularly media persons, attended her funeral.

Ziaul Haq, bureau chief of ARY News in Peshawar, told Dawn that Ms Shaheen was a courageous journalist, who never shied away from reporting from the frontline. He said that she was the only woman reporter, who covered the Swat military operation from the ground.

Mr Haq said that during that time, Taliban were imposing restrictions on women in Swat and Muslim Khan, their spokesperson, denied an interview to her. However, he said that later other journalists persuaded Muslim Khan to grant interview to Ms Shaheen.

The cabinet, governing body and members of Peshawar Press Club expressed deep sorrow over her death and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Khyber Union of Journalist in a statement condoled her death and termed her demise an irrevocable loss for journalist fraternity. It said that she was a dynamic and competent journalist as well as dignified person, who always remained active in the community.

Fateha was offered for the departed soul in Peshawar Press Club.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2026

An earlier version of this story misstated Mr Irfanullah’s relation with the deceased. The error has since been rectified and is regretted.