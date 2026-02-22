TTAP slams govt for ‘flawed’ policies, warns of ‘irreversible damage’

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on Sunday launched a broadside against the government, terming its national and foreign policies “flawed”, criticising its economic performance and governance decisions, and warning that the country was facing irreversible damage.

The leaders, including Taimur Khan Jhagra, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai and others, were speaking at a press conference in Islamabad.

Jhagra alleged that the government’s claims of economic recovery were incorrect and claimed that the government “lacked a plan to improve the country’s economic situation.”

Referring to recently released national poverty statistics, he said that in 2018, as much as 22 per cent of the population was living below the poverty line, but that figure had now risen to 29pc.

“Over the past 11 years, not only has poverty increased, but the gap between the rich and the poor has further widened, reaching a poverty level of 32.7pc,” he said.

Jhagra alleged that Punjab and Sindh were having the highest increases in poverty, with poverty rising by 41pc in Punjab and 33pc in Sindh. He also claimed that the government’s latest unemployment report reflected the highest jobless rate in 21 years.

He also alleged that special privileges were granted to Punjab’s inspector general and chief secretary, including the provision of 4500cc vehicles, and claimed that government officials in Punjab were provided with vehicles worth Rs 110 million.

Speaking at the presser, Khokhar expressed concern over rising regional tensions, stating that “clouds of war were looming over a neighbouring country.” He claimed that the United States had deployed naval fleets against Iran. “The heavy deployment is equal to the one deployed in 2003 before the attack on Iraq”, he added.

He also criticised Pakistan’s participation in US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” referring to a report by The Guardian, which claimed the event was attended by representatives of dictators and monarchies. He questioned Pakistan’s participation, stating that China stayed away.

He further alleged that just after participation in the meeting, news emerged that a deal regarding the Roosevelt Hotel had been done. He demanded that the government share the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Regarding the rise in terrorist incidents in the country, Khokhar stated that the government should strictly deal with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist organisations.

TTAP Spokesperson Akhunzada Yousafzai showed concerns about the health of PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that the second injection will be administered to the incarcerated leader on Feb 24 or 25.

“The PTI founder must be taken to the Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment in the presence of his family and Dr Asim,” Yousafzai demanded.

He also condemned recent tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and suggested that the disputes with neighbouring countries should be resolved through dialogue.