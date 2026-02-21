E-Paper | February 23, 2026

Islamabad court indicts former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in audio leaks case

Malik Asad Published February 21, 2026 Updated February 21, 2026 03:21pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The prolonged legal saga surrounding the audio leak case involving PTI leader and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, finally moved to the next stage on Saturday with an additional district and sessions judge indicting him and his co-accused.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasr Minallah Baloch conducted the proceedings. Gandapur, accompanied by his counsel, Advocate Raja Zahoorul Hassan, appeared before the court, along with his co-accused, Asad Farooq Khan.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge addressed the core issue that had stalled the proceedings: the repeated failure of the accused to appear. The court enquired why he had not been presenting himself before the law.

Responding to the court’s query, Gandapur cited serious security concerns and logistical hurdles for his absence.

“Due to the security situation and road closures, I could not appear,” the former chief minister explained, adding that there was a prevailing situation akin to a curfew in certain areas, which prevented his travel.

He also informed the judge that his mobile phone had been taken during raids at his premises.

Judge Nasr, while taking note of the explanation, reminded the accused that discretion regarding appearance lies with the court.

He emphasised that a conviction or punishment cannot be based merely on the prosecution’s request, and pointed out that the case had been lingering for a considerable period without a formal indictment being filed.

In a significant move, the defence counsel rose to request the formal cancellation of his client’s arrest warrants, arguing that since the accused had now appeared, the court possessed the full authority to rescind them.

The judge accepted the request, suspending the arrest warrants for Gandapur. However, he issued a clear warning: “The warrants are cancelled, but in the future, you must be careful and ensure your appearance in court.”

The judge also advised that, should similar unavoidable situations arise again, the proper legal channel would be to file an application for exemption from personal appearance beforehand.

Following the resolution of the warrant issue, the court formally terminated the proceedings initiated by publishing an advertisement for the absconding suspect.

Subsequently, the judge read out the charges and formally indicted both Ali Amin Gandapur and Asad Farooq Khan in the audio leak case.

Both accused were present in the dock as the charges were framed against them.

After the indictment, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until April 6.

Earlier on February 9, a court in Islamabad declared Gandapur a proclaimed offender due to his continued absence from court hearings in a liquor and arms recovery case.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Gandapur in the case multiple times since over his non-appearance, including on October 5, 2024, September 4, 2024, July 19, 2025 and Sept 10, 2025.

Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Read more

M. Saeed
Feb 21, 2026 08:44pm
Why again Gandspur? We thought, after his CM stint, he was a forgotten story?
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hollow applause
Updated 23 Feb, 2026

Hollow applause

The current account turnaround, though largely driven by import compression, rising remittances and bilateral debt rollovers, has eased external pressures.
Delayed appointment
23 Feb, 2026

Delayed appointment

THE recent appointment of a chief election commissioner for Azad Jammu & Kashmir has once again shone a ...
Fragile equilibrium
23 Feb, 2026

Fragile equilibrium

PAKISTAN is not short of food. It is short of resilience. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification...
March to war?
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

March to war?

With his huge build-up of forces around Iran, and frequent threats targeted at the Islamic Republic, the US president has created a very difficult situation for himself.
Paper proscriptions
22 Feb, 2026

Paper proscriptions

THE Punjab government’s decision to publicly list 89 banned and unregistered groups, and to warn citizens against...
Cricket politics again
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

Cricket politics again

Pakistan refused to play India at the ongoing T20 World Cup and only changed its mind in view of the game’s greater good. It is time for India to reciprocate.
Dawn News English
Subscribe