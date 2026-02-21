Islamabad court indicts former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in audio leaks case

ISLAMABAD: The prolonged legal saga surrounding the audio leak case involving PTI leader and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, finally moved to the next stage on Saturday with an additional district and sessions judge indicting him and his co-accused.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasr Minallah Baloch conducted the proceedings. Gandapur, accompanied by his counsel, Advocate Raja Zahoorul Hassan, appeared before the court, along with his co-accused, Asad Farooq Khan.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge addressed the core issue that had stalled the proceedings: the repeated failure of the accused to appear. The court enquired why he had not been presenting himself before the law.

Responding to the court’s query, Gandapur cited serious security concerns and logistical hurdles for his absence.

“Due to the security situation and road closures, I could not appear,” the former chief minister explained, adding that there was a prevailing situation akin to a curfew in certain areas, which prevented his travel.

He also informed the judge that his mobile phone had been taken during raids at his premises.

Judge Nasr, while taking note of the explanation, reminded the accused that discretion regarding appearance lies with the court.

He emphasised that a conviction or punishment cannot be based merely on the prosecution’s request, and pointed out that the case had been lingering for a considerable period without a formal indictment being filed.

In a significant move, the defence counsel rose to request the formal cancellation of his client’s arrest warrants, arguing that since the accused had now appeared, the court possessed the full authority to rescind them.

The judge accepted the request, suspending the arrest warrants for Gandapur. However, he issued a clear warning: “The warrants are cancelled, but in the future, you must be careful and ensure your appearance in court.”

The judge also advised that, should similar unavoidable situations arise again, the proper legal channel would be to file an application for exemption from personal appearance beforehand.

Following the resolution of the warrant issue, the court formally terminated the proceedings initiated by publishing an advertisement for the absconding suspect.

Subsequently, the judge read out the charges and formally indicted both Ali Amin Gandapur and Asad Farooq Khan in the audio leak case.

Both accused were present in the dock as the charges were framed against them.

After the indictment, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until April 6.

Earlier on February 9, a court in Islamabad declared Gandapur a proclaimed offender due to his continued absence from court hearings in a liquor and arms recovery case .