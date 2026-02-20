Yango says AI-powered routing system saved commuters in Pakistan 0.8m hours in 2025

Yango Group has stated that its artificial intelligence-powered routing solutions helped urban commuters save more than five million hours in 2025 across over 20 cities where the company leads its operations.

In a press release, it said that these hours translated into nearly 600 years given back to local communities that would have otherwise been spent stuck in traffic.

Among a total of five million hours saved in 20+ cities across the world annually, Pakistan alone saved a total of 832,617 hours in three of its major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad in 2025,” it said.

The company said that the results were drawn from a breakdown of millions of Yango Ride trips over the past year and showed how “intelligent routing can meaningfully improve day-to-day travel experiences at scale”.

“They also point to the growing importance of AI-powered mobility as a foundation of modern urban life,” it said.

As per the breakdown provided by the company, commuters in Karachi saved 471,400 hours, which was 69 minutes 38 seconds saved annually by the most active users.

It added that Lahore saved 258,141 hours, which amounted to an average of 2.09 per cent time saved. Further, commuting within Islamabad and Rawalpindi saved consumers a total of 103,076 hours last year, calculating to 23 minutes 17 seconds saved per user by the most active users, it said.

“Five million hours saved isn’t a tech metric. It is proof that AI can solve real urban problems at scale,” the statement quoted Yango Group Chief Business Officer Adeniyi Adebayo as saying.

“We are demonstrating that the next generation of city infrastructure won’t be built with concrete and steel alone, but with data, algorithms, and intelligence embedded into everyday services,” Adebayo added.

According to the company, the AI-powered routing technology used machine learning alongside real-time and historical traffic data to continuously identify the fastest routes on the “chaotic roads of Pakistan, especially through Karachi’s complex traffic structure, delivering results in milliseconds”.

“The system evaluates road layouts, traffic light cycles, turning complexity, and anticipated congestion to guide drivers along the most efficient routes. By continuously learning from the gap between expected and real travel times, the technology adapts to the distinct pattern of each city it serves,” it added.

It further said, “The benefits go beyond faster trips: smarter routing reduces idle time, improves fuel efficiency, lowers emissions, and helps relieve pressure on overcrowded streets, thereby supporting the long-term sustainability of urban environments.”

“As cities suffer increasing strain from population growth and motorisation, Yango’s research demonstrates how technology can help relieve infrastructure challenges while making daily life in cities more manageable,” the statement said.