Pakistan Hockey Federation president resigns, blames sports board for Pro League mismanagement

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Hussain Bugti announced his resignation on Thursday, citing mismanagement by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in handling funds for international tournaments, particularly the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Bugti stated that his resignation had already been submitted to the prime minister.

Blaming the sports board for the crisis, he said funds allocated for the Pro League were released to the PSB but were not managed properly, resulting in logistical problems during tours of Argentina and Australia.

Bugti maintained that the federation had shared schedules of the tours in advance and that financial control rested with the PSB.

“After seven years, Pakistan hockey finally got a chance to play in the Pro League, but due to a lack of funds, we struggled to meet obligations,” he said, adding that he personally paid $3,720 to clear outstanding hotel dues in Argentina.

He also called for an independent inquiry, stating that the committee formed by the PSB had acted as “judge and jury”.

Referring to internal matters, he alleged that the team captain had pressured players by showing them messages from influential figures, after which the federation imposed a two-year ban on Ammad Shakeel Butt.

Regarding funding, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had allocated Rs250 million for hockey, which was released to the PSB. “Despite this, the hockey federation faced major logistical challenges abroad,” he added.

He concluded by saying that mere resignation was not sufficient. “Pakistan’s reputation has been damaged, and accountability must be ensured.”

Naqvi meets hockey players

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, met the hockey players.

A statement posted on the PCB’s X account said the players shared with Naqvi the “unpleasant incidents” during the FIH Pro League, and the PCB chief expressed regret over the “ill treatment” of the players.

“[We] will accommodate the hockey players in every way,” the statement quoted Naqvi as assuring.

According to the statement, he also assured full cooperation to “streamline matters of hockey” and issued directives to arrange tickets, kits and hotel accommodation for the players for World Cup qualifiers in Egypt.

He said the camp for the hockey players would start from tomorrow (Friday) and directed that all arrangements for the training camp should be completed by tonight, according to the statement.

The statement said he also instructed that the PCB should get the injured hockey players treated immediately, asking the players to focus only on their game.

“Pakistan’s respect is above all. We will not allow the tarnishing of its honour under any circumstances,” he said.

According to the PCB statement, Naqvi also handed over cheques of Rs1 million each to the hockey players — a reward which was announced for them for finishing as runners-up in international hockey tournaments.

“The hockey players thanked Naqvi for meeting and encouraging them,” the statement said.

Naqvi earlier also said in a post on social media platform X that he would not become the PHF president but “we will assist players till this turmoil ends”.

It was later reported that the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination’s (IPC) federal secretary, Mohiyuddin Ahmed Wani, had been appointed as the ad-hoc president of PHF.

Wani said after his appointment that the governance mechanism of PHF would be improved and “in next six week, we will prepare a business plan for the PHF, and we will take steps to run this federation on professional grounds”.

“There is no shortage of resources, but the PHF is facing financial management issues. We will work on this,” he said and added that he would ensure free, fair and transparent elections of the PHF.

Bugti’s resignation follows a public row between the PHF and the PSB over alleged mismanagement during the national team’s participation in the second leg of the FIH Pro League in Hobart, Australia.

The Green Shirts returned to Lahore after suffering defeats against Germany and Australia, ending a winless campaign.

While the PHF maintained that logistical and financial responsibility rested with the PSB under Senate committee directives, a PSB official countered that sufficient funds had been provided and questioned the federation’s handling of arrangements.

PM Shehbaz had taken notice of the matter and ordered an immediate inquiry, while Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah constituted a committee to investigate the issue.

Both sides have welcomed the probe, though observers have called for a neutral and independent investigation to ensure transparency.

Additional input by Kashif Abbasi