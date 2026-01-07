E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Opposition leader?

Editorial Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

THE continuing delay in appointing leaders of the opposition in the National Assembly and by extension, the Senate, raises questions about the government’s commitment to the spirit of parliamentary democracy. Whatever procedural explanations are offered, the fact remains that Pakistan’s legislature has been without a formally recognised opposition leader for months, an anomaly that no functioning democracy should tolerate. The latest assurance by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq that the process will now be initiated “afresh” hardly inspires confidence. Rules governing the appointment of an opposition leader are clear. The opposition has long conveyed its choice of PkMAP’s Mahmood Achakzai, and the legal obstacles cited earlier, particularly the issue of former opposition leader Omar Ayub’s disqualification, appear to have been resolved. Yet the Speaker’s office continues to fall back on verification exercises and procedural resets, even while offering its ‘good offices’. The focus here is on the National Assembly, where the delay has been most glaring. Mr Sadiq’s insistence that he is merely a facilitator would carry more weight if the facilitation translated into action. A parliament without an opposition leader is, arguably, structurally compromised. Leaving the post vacant sidelines dissent.

The saga exposes a familiar contradiction in our democracy. Political actors are quick to invoke the supremacy of parliament when challenged, yet less inclined to uphold this principle when it is inconvenient. In a robust democracy, all manner of pressure — political, institutional or arising from external circles — must be resisted. Otherwise, appeals to democracy ring hollow, and reverence for parliament becomes self-serving. The responsibility lies squarely with the government and the custodians of the House. It is not their role to judge the acceptability of the opposition’s nominee, only to ensure that the expressed will of the opposition is respected in accordance with the law. Any other approach amounts to influence over opposition representation, which weakens parliamentary legitimacy. The political system is already strained by polarisation. Prolonging avoidable disputes over a settled constitutional matter only deepens that crisis. If parliament is to reclaim credibility and authority, it must first put its own house in order. Promptly appointing opposition leaders in both Houses would be a small but essential step in that direction.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

sana ullah Khan
Jan 07, 2026 10:38am
Hahaha...Ayaz Sadiq and Party has requested Dawn to publish this Editorial...to convenience the Boys
Recommend 0
Salman Haider
Jan 07, 2026 11:50am
From past few years Pakistan's legislative bodies have become rubber stamp. Even constitutional amendments have made by bulldozing the dew process in a rush, which undermines the democratic norms. Such tactics of delaying the appointment of opposition leader in both houses is worrisome. In reality, it is a proven fact that there is no opposition in Pakistan which is against the parliamentary democracy.
Recommend 0
Malcolm X
Jan 07, 2026 12:00pm
''...raises questions about the government’s commitment to the spirit of parliamentary democracy.'' It is somewhat amazing to see Dawn still expressing doubt about the government's imagined commitment to democracy when it is the product of most brazen rigging in the country's history. Is not it a folly to have such an expectation of the most unrepresentative and fascist regime in recent memory? P.S. I do not expect this comment to be published.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe