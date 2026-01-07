Police expand scope of probe into suicide bid by varsity student in Lahore

LAHORE: Police have expanded the scope of investigation into the case of a female student’s attempted suicide at a private university, following an earlier similar incident involving a male student.

The University of Lahore constituted a ‘high-level’ inquiry committee comprising senior faculty members and the management officers hours after a D. Pharmacy student attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor of the varsity building on Monday.

Fatima (21) was rushed to a local hospital with her both legs fractured badly and injuries to her other body parts. The police inquiries so far suggested that she took the extreme step following the pressure of her family to continue her studies in D. Pharmacy while she found it a tough subject. There were also reports that the student and her family had an heated argument on the same issue on Saturday last when she again raised the matter.

According to police officials, the student’s family has so far not submitted any application seeking legal action. Her statement could not be recorded due to the severity of her injuries.

Investigators record statements of family

Police said the student sustained serious injuries to her spine and lungs after jumping from the university building. All required medical tests have been repeated and investigators have also received information from her family.

Police have taken custody of CCTV footage from all cameras installed inside and around the university to establish the full sequence of events, which is currently being reviewed.

Police sources said action would be taken against the university administration if any negligence or lapse is established during the investigation.

Investigators said the student remained on a phone call for 27 minutes before jumping and had deleted the record of her last call.

Initial findings suggested that she arrived at the university in the morning but did not attend her class. She was reportedly upset after receiving 18 marks out of 35 in a test, a matter she had also discussed with her father and brother.

Police said further progress in the case would be made after recording the student’s statement.

Meanwhile, the injured student remains under treatment at Lahore General Hospital (LGH). The hospital administration confirmed that she has suffered a head injury and fractures to her back and knee.

On Tuesday, Higher Education Department (HED) Secretary Ghulam Farid Kathia visited LGH and inquired after the student. Medical Superintendent Dr Faryad Hussain briefed him on her medical condition.

During a media briefing, Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Farooq Afzal said the student’s condition has improved but the next 48 hours are critical.A special medical board, headed by Prof Jodat Saleem, has been formed comprising specialists from neurosurgery, surgery, orthopaedics, pulmonology and gynaecology.

Prof Jodat Saleem said the patient was in shock on arrival and had lost significant blood. Doctors administered two units of blood and successfully stabilised her condition.

He said the patient’s response to treatment has improved and medical care is continuing.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026