Gang-rape suspects ‘killed by accomplices’

BAHAWALPUR: Two alleged gang-rapists were killed, while another suspect was arrested in injured condition, in two separate ‘encounters’ with police and Crime Control Department (CCD) teams, respectively, in Vehari district on Tuesday.

According to the district police spokesperson, responding to an emergency call, a police team set up a picket in Jhal Sial area to arrest four unidentified motorcyclists, who had allegedly snatched a bike, along with cash, from a man near Mahmoodkote.

As the suspects saw the picket, they opened fire on the police, which retaliated.

He claimed that following an exchange of fire between the two sides, two of the suspects were found shot dead, allegedly in the firing by their own accomplices, who escaped under the cover of darkness.

He said the suspects were later identified as Anwar Khan Pathan and Tahzeeb Ahsan, both residents of 52/KB village and were wanted criminals, who had allegedly gang-raped a woman and also snatched her earrings a few days back in the limits of Jhal Sial police station.

He said the snatched motorcycle, cash, earrings and two pistols were found in the possession of the dead suspects.

A police team led by Jhal Sial SHO Rauf Iqbal Gujjar shifted the bodies to hospital for the postmortem examination. The police registered a case against the two fleeing suspects and were conducting raids to arrest them, the SHO said.

In the second encounter, a CCD team was allegedly fired upon by three motorcyclists near Umar Khichi on Shairgarh Road in Mailsi area.

The CCD police resorted to retaliatory fire, ensuing crossfire with the suspects. Later, the police arrested one of the suspects, allegedly injured by his own fleeing accomplices. He was identified as Saqib, a resident of Fida Town, Mailsi.

He was shifted to the Mailsi THQ Hospital in a serious condition, where CCD circler in chargeRana Kashif himself donated blood for the suspect on humanitarian grounds.

As per police, Saqib is wanted in 17 criminal cases. The CCD also booked his two fleeing accomplices.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026