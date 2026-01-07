Three suspected robbers shot dead in ‘encounter’

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have gunned down three suspected robbers in an encounter in Pak Colony area.

They said that the suspects were involved in looting people coming out from banks.

Keamari SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh said the encounter took place between a police patrol and the bandits in the Jehanabad area. In an ensuing exchange of firing, three suspects were arrested in wounded condition. They were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where they died during treatment.

The deceased were identified as Hanif Baloch, Gulab and Suleman. The police claimed to have recovered three pistols and mobile phones from their custody.

The SSP claimed that the killed suspects were members of a gang involved in looting citizens who drew cash from banks. He said that the police got CCTV footage showing suspect Gulab inside a bank searching for their potential targets.

He said that suspect Hanif was an active member of one of the gangs operating in Lyari.

He said that the third killed suspect, Suleman, was a habitual criminal.

There were 35 criminal cases registered against them at different police stations pertaining to bank and shop robberies, possession of illegal arms and encounter with police.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026