E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Israel defends ban on media access to Gaza

AFP Published
Palestinians retrieve their belongings from a collapsed house that was damaged in an Israeli strike, in the central Gaza Strip. — Reuters
Palestinians retrieve their belongings from a collapsed house that was damaged in an Israeli strike, in the central Gaza Strip. — Reuters
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JERUSALEM: The Israeli government has told the Supreme Court that a ban on international media access to Gaza should remain in place due to security risks in the Palestinian territory, according to a court submission.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, triggered by an attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli authorities have barred foreign journalists from independently entering the devastated territory.

Instead, Israel has allowed only a limited number of reporters to enter Gaza on a case-by-case basis, embedded with its military forces inside the blockaded territory.

The Foreign Press Association (FPA), which represents hundreds of foreign journalists working in Israel and the Palestinian territories, filed a petition with the Supreme Court in 2024 seeking immediate and unrestricted access for international media to the Gaza Strip.

Court submission cites security risks in Palestinian territory

Since then, the court has given several extensions to the Israeli authorities to come up with a plan, but at a hearing last month it set January 4 as a final deadline.

Late on Sunday, the Israeli government filed its response with the court, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.

In the submission, the government said the ban on media access to Gaza should continue, citing security risks in the territory.

“Even at this time, entry of journalists into the Gaza Strip without escort, as requested in the petition, should not be permitted,” said the government submission. “This is for security reasons, based on the position of the defence establishment, which maintains that a security risk associated with such entry still exists.”

The government said the ceasefire in Gaza, which came into effect on October 10, continues to face regular threats.

At least 420 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces since the ceasefire took effect, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The Israeli military said three of its soldiers have also been killed during the same period.

Last month, Defence Minister Israel Katz told parliament that the military’s swift responses to alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas could endanger journalists, according to Israeli media reports.

The government said in its submission that the search for the remains of the last prisoner held in Gaza is ongoing, suggesting that allowing journalists into the Palestinian territory at this stage could hinder the operation.

The remains of Ran Gvili, whose body was taken to Gaza after he was killed during the Hamas attack on Oct 7, 2023, have still not been recovered despite the ceasefire.

All of the other 250 prisoners seized on that day — both the living and the deceased — have been returned to Israel.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on the matter, though it is unclear when a decision will be handed down.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

Gaza invasion
World

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Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 06, 2026 05:01pm
And it calls itself a 'democracy.'
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