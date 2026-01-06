MPA booked for ‘assaulting’ traffic cop in Swat

SWAT: The Khwazakhela police on Monday registered an FIR against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA from PK-4 Ali Shah Khan for allegedly assaulting a traffic police official in the Khwazakhela Bazaar.

According to the FIR, constable of the traffic police Habibullah insisted that he was performing duty at Khwazakhela Chowk when MPA Ali Shah Khan got out of his vehicle, verbally abused him, slapped him and threatened him with dire consequences.

The lawmaker was booked under the Pakistan Penal Code sections 500, 506, 168 and 353.

A video of the assault later went viral on social media.

Mr Ali Shah issued a video statement, saying Khwazakhela remains gridlocked for hours due to traffic mismanagement and negligence of traffic police, so he gave the policeman only a `light push.

He added that if he desired, he could pass through the bazaar within minutes with a full protocol but he cared about common people and chose to `endure these hardships like them.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026