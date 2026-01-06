IGP inaugurates safe city project in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed inaugurated `safe city project` here on Monday and termed it an important milestone for maintaining law and order, preventing crime and ensuring safety of citizens.

The IGP also laid the foundation stone of the new building of Mandani police station during his visit to Charsadda. He also visited City police station wher je was received by Mardan RPO Rab Nawaz Khan and Charsadda DPO Mohammad Waqas Khan.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the IGP. On this occasion, Additional IGP Abbas Ahsan, DIG Ejaz Khan, Mardan DPO Masood Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Dr AzmatullahKhan, members of provincial assembly Khalid Khan, Iftikhar Khan and Arshad Umarzai, SP Alamzeb Khan and other senior police and civil officers were also present.

DPO Mohammad Waqas Khan gave a detailed briefing to the IGP regarding the safe city project. He said that in the first phase ofthe project, a totalof61 modern AI-based cameras were installedin the district.

He said that in the next phase, data of proclaimed offenders and stolen vehicles would be integrated into the system, after which the AI-based `safe city system` would play more effective role in timely identification of suspicious individuals and vehicles.

The IGP termed the project an important milestone for maintaining law and order, preventing crime and ensuring the safety of citizens.

The DPO presented a commemorative shield and souvenir to the IGP. In recognition of outstanding professional services, appreciation certificates were awarded to SP Alamzeb Khan and DSP Abdul Rashid Khan.

Similarly, for outstanding performance in safe city project, appreciation certificates were awarded to executive engineer Rabia Hanan, sub engineer Jamad Khan, head of `command and control centre` Asim Khan and Zahid Khan.

Later, the IGP visited Mandani where he laid the foundation stone of the new building of police station. He met with police officers and instructed them to perform their professional duties in the best possible manner for public service, rule of law and establishment of lasting peace in the district.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026