E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Tough days ahead for PTI supporters as well

Wajih Ahmad SheikhWaseem Ashraf Butt Published
In this file photo from March 2020, former prime minister Imran Khan speaks to senior journalists in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo from March 2020, former prime minister Imran Khan speaks to senior journalists in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
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LAHORE/GUJRAT: : Two incidents in Lahore and Gujranwala on Sunday night suggest tough days are ahead even for PTI supporters in Punjab.

A sessions court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to the qawwal after he was booked in a case for performing a song associated with ex-premier Imran Khan during a government-sponsored cultural event.

In the first information report (FIR), the complainant, Shalimar Gardens in-charge Zameerul Hasan, alleged that qawwal Faraz Amjad Khan gave the event a “political colour” as he sung “Qaidi No. 804” in reference to former prime minister Imran Khan. Additional District and Sessions Judge Shazaib Dar took up the bail application filed by the artist, who appeared before the court along with his lawyer.

Faraz’s counsel submitted that the petitioner had no affiliation with any political party and that he performed the song at the request of participants in the cultural programme.

Qawwal gets pre-arrest bail for singing a song linked to party leader; 7 wedding guests detained for raising slogans for Imran

He requested the court to grant pre-arrest bail to the singer as he wanted to join the investigation to “prove his innocence”.

After preliminary arguments, the judge allowed the bail till Jan 13 and sought the case record from the police.

Baghbanpura police registered an FIR on Sunday night against Faraz for performing the song ‘Nak Da Koka 2 Murshid’ at the “non-political” programme organised by the Walled City of Lahore Authority on Jan 3.

According to the complainant, the qawwal and his band members “deliberately sang an inciting political song without permission.”

The administration then asked the singer to stop, which sparked public unrest and incitement, posing a risk to law and order.

The case invoked Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 109 (punishment of abetment), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), and 505 (1b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the other incident, the Gujranwala district administration detained seven supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf after they chanted slogans carrying pictures of jailed party founder Imran Khan at a wedding function near Rahwali Cantonment.

Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed, on the basis of a report from the Gujranwala police, issued the detention orders of seven PTI supporters under section 03 of the maintenance of public order (MPO) for the period of 14 days from January 03.

Earlier the local police had arrested the PTI supporters including Istikhar Ahmed of Talwandi Khajoor Wali, Tariq Mehmood of Lambawali, Kareem Bhinder of Rahwali, Zahid of Shareefpura, Imran Beig of Salamat Pura, Zeeshan of Kashmirpura and Ayaz of Tarragari. They were later sent to the Gujranwala district jail.

These detained people had chanted slogans in favour of Imran Khan while carrying his posters at the stage of a wedding ceremony of Hassan Malik in a banquet hall near Rahwali.

The local police reported to the administration that these PTI supporters had planned to stage a protest demonstration by blocking the main GT road in favour of the party leader.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh is a Lahore-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience covering legal affairs and judicial developments. He can be found on X at @wajihsheikh.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh

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Patriotz
Jan 06, 2026 08:44am
Existing political advisors are the root cause of rift between Establishment and the masses
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher
Jan 06, 2026 09:02am
Tolerance generates tranquility and harmony; intolerance results in imbalance. Refrain imbalance as entire structure may collapse. This is my best advice.
Recommend 0
Qamar
Jan 06, 2026 09:56am
Orwellian world in action.
Recommend 0
Meer
Jan 06, 2026 09:58am
Is this democracy??
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 06, 2026 10:02am
Who’s the Hypocrite!
Recommend 0
Rizwan Ahmed
Jan 06, 2026 10:39am
Everyday we touch a new low. What have we come to?
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 06, 2026 10:41am
Let's see if dawn publishes this یوں ہی ہمیشہ الجھتی رہی ہے ظلم سے خلق نہ ان کی رسم نئی ہے نہ اپنی ریت نئی یوں ہی ہمیشہ کھلائے ہیں ہم نے آگ میں پھول نہ ان کی ہار نئی ہے نہ اپنی جیت نئی گر آج اوج پہ ہے طالع رقیب تو کیا یہ چار دن کی خدائی تو کوئی بات نہی
Recommend 0
J. Lone
Jan 06, 2026 10:54am
If you arrest people for raising slogan for a jailed leader, few will believe that rule of law exits in the country. Imran is not the first leader put in jail since 1947. I doubt there was a single leader not jailed, dismissed or killed in the country. Time for all civilian leaders to unite against wrong doings. IK himself called all opposition leaders as corrupt.
Recommend 0
Concerned Citizen
Jan 06, 2026 11:44am
Tough days ahead for everyone. Form 47 government has no mandate to unite Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jan 06, 2026 11:55am
@Meer, what about USA and Venezuelan crisis
Recommend 0
Aaliya Honey
Jan 06, 2026 12:41pm
If the situation becomes like Nepal, they’ll have nobody to blame except themselves.
Recommend 0
GVG
Jan 06, 2026 12:46pm
This country has become an International Joke as instead of looking inside it lectures other countries on many things.
Recommend 0
shaukat Basit
Jan 06, 2026 12:53pm
@Meer, if this was your wedding, will you allow these holigans to destroy your somber day which comes once in a life time?
Recommend 0
Hamid
Jan 06, 2026 01:42pm
Fun fact Pti doesn't care nobody will go to jail to get them released
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Jan 07, 2026 01:43am
Just supporting Imran Khan is a crime What nonsense
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 07, 2026 05:01pm
@Ahmed, Wonderful poetry in the great Urdu language to highlight and express the current dictatorial, autocratic and authoritarian environment especially for P.T.I. and its incarcerated founder, in the 'Land of the Pure. Well done and keep it up.
Recommend 0

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