E-Paper | July 19, 2026

No rain in sight as dry, cold weather prevails

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Cold and dry weather conditions continued to prevail across Lahore and other districts of Punjab during the current week as temperatures further declined on Monday, increasing the intensity of much-delayed winter conditions in the province.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data recorded during the past 24 hours, the lowest temperature was observed in Murree at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, while Khanpur recorded the highest temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department also forecast that Lahore’s minimum temperature will remain around 5 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours.

In its forecast for Tuesday, the PMD stated that cold and dry weather is expected to dominate most districts of Punjab. Very cold conditions are likely in Murree, Galliyat and adjoining areas, while cloudy weather with light rain or snowfall may occur during the evening or night in upper regions. Kashmir may also experience cloudy weather with rain and snowfall over mountainous areas.

The department further warned that moderate to dense fog is likely to develop in several districts, including Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Shorkot, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, which may disrupt road travel and routine activities.

Lahore Regional Meteorological Centre’s official Zaheeruddin Babar says the cold wave has gripped the province and it is expected to persist, adding that there are no chances of rainfall during the current week.

According to him, temperatures in various parts of Punjab are likely to drop further in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the National Highways and Motorway Police took precautionary measures in response to heavy fog.

A spokesperson said the entry of all heavy vehicles was stopped at 8pm on the M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan and on the M-5 from Zahir Pir to Multan.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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