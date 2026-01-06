SHC CJ stresses paperless judicial documentation

DADU: Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput of the Sindh High Court on Monday inaugurated several projects related to judicial facilities and infrastructure during his official visit to Dadu district.

Upon his arrival at the Dadu Judicial Complex, the chief justice was warmly welcomed by the office-bearers and members of the Dadu District Bar Association.

Dadu District and Sessions Judge Zahid Hussain Maitlo, the senior civil judge, Johi, and civil judge-II of Johi accompanied him.

Leaders of the legal fraternity presented Chief Justice Zafar Rajput and all the honourable judges the traditional gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi cap.

Inaugurates e-library at Dadu District Bar office; pledges multiple facilities for judges, lawyers, court employees and litigants across Sindh

Addressing lawyers coming from different parts of Dadu district, CJ Rajput thanked them for their warm welcome and hospitality.

Appreciating the lawyers and judges working in the district for their hard work and good performance, he acknowledged that dispensing justice in this extremely hot region is a challenging task.

After inaugurating an e-library for lawyers in the Dadu District Bar Association office, he observed that the world is moving towards paperless [electronic] judicial documentation, and emphasised the need for introducing modern technology in the country’s courts.

Justice Rajput said that the e-library would particularly benefit young lawyers by providing access to legal research material, judicial precedents and updated legal information.

The e-library has been set up under the ‘Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF)’.

He announced multiple facilities for the Dadu Bar which included a 6kW solar system, two air-conditioners and water dispensers, besides the e-library.

“In order to help lawyers improve their drafting skills, five lawyers from each tehsil bar would be invited to Karachi for specialised training,” he said.

The chief justice updated the lawyers on the ongoing and proposed AJDF-funded projects in Dadu district. He said that the process of providing air-conditioners to all courts in the district was underway to ensure a better working environment for judges, lawyers, court staff and litigants.

He added that the schemes like ‘e-kiosks’, electrical water coolers with filtration systems, water dispensers and solar systems, as well as judicial and legal libraries, were at various stages of execution in Dadu district. Similar projects were underway for courts and bar associations at the taluka headquarters level, particularly in Mehar and Johi, he added, and hoped that this would significantly improve judicial infrastructure and public facilities. Chief Justice Rajput informed the legal fraternity that all these schemes are being executed in line with the relevant directives of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, with the objective of making the judicial system more effective, transparent, modern and environment-friendly.

Addressing young lawyers, the chief justice said that excellent opportunities existed for them, but becoming a competent lawyer required dedication and hard work.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026