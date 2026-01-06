Virtual University announces Spring 2026 admissions worldwide

ISLAMABAD: The Virtual University of Pakistan has announced the commencement of Spring 2026 admissions worldwide.

Admissions have been opened with effect from January 5, 2026, while the last date to apply is February 20, 2026.

According to a press release, thousands of overseas Pakistanis are currently pursuing their studies at the Virtual University.

Admissions are being offered in a wide range of undergraduate, associate degree, diploma and certificate programmes, including various BS programmes, Associate Degree Programmes (ADP) and professional diploma and certificate courses.

Rector Virtual University of Pakistan Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood stated that the university provides quality higher education at the most economical cost, not only in Pakistan but across South Asia, by leveraging modern technology to make education accessible to all segments of society. He highlighted that Virtual University campuses are present in all major cities of Pakistan, from Skardu to Gwadar, covering nearly 140 cities, and ensuring academic and administrative support to students nationwide.

Students can apply through a simple and fully online admission process, completing all admission formalities from home.

Those seeking guidance or information may visit the nearest Virtual University campus, where facilitation is available free of cost.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026