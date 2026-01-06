E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Virtual University announces Spring 2026 admissions worldwide

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: The Virtual University of Pakistan has announced the commencement of Spring 2026 admissions worldwide.

Admissions have been opened with effect from January 5, 2026, while the last date to apply is February 20, 2026.

According to a press release, thousands of overseas Pakistanis are currently pursuing their studies at the Virtual University.

Admissions are being offered in a wide range of undergraduate, associate degree, diploma and certificate programmes, including various BS programmes, Associate Degree Programmes (ADP) and professional diploma and certificate courses.

Rector Virtual University of Pakistan Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood stated that the university provides quality higher education at the most economical cost, not only in Pakistan but across South Asia, by leveraging modern technology to make education accessible to all segments of society. He highlighted that Virtual University campuses are present in all major cities of Pakistan, from Skardu to Gwadar, covering nearly 140 cities, and ensuring academic and administrative support to students nationwide.

Students can apply through a simple and fully online admission process, completing all admission formalities from home.

Those seeking guidance or information may visit the nearest Virtual University campus, where facilitation is available free of cost.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

THE Islamabad MoU, and the broader US-Iran ceasefire this document is supposed to underpin, is unravelling before ...
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe