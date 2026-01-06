E-Paper | July 19, 2026

India has crossed all limits in occupied Kashmir: Mushal

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RAWALPINDI: Wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and chairperson Kashmir Peace and Culture Mushal Hussain Mullick on Monday said that India led by Narendra Modi crossed all the red lines and snatched the right of self-determination from the Kashmiris and it is the duty of world community to play their role to solve the issue of Kashmir.

Talking to newsmen, she said that Asia is on the verge of nuclear war. The biggest issue in the region is the right to self-determination of Kashmir and now the patience of Pakistan and Kashmiris is running out.

She said that in the current situation, India will have to change its policies towards Kashmir and gave them their right to self-determination. She said that no Kashmiri is ready to surrender to India’s policy at this time.

“Today is the day of our right to self-determination. We have to raise our voice for Yasin Malik. Kashmiris are being arrested by Indian soldiers during search operations in Indian held Kashmir. Netanyahu and Narendra Modi have broken the records of all atrocities heard in history,” she said. She said that India was playing with the fire. Another history will be written.

“The time is very near when Kashmiri will get their right as there is strong resentment among the Kashmiris against Indian policies,” she said.

She said that world community should come forward and play its role to stop India to shed blood in Indian held Kashmir.

Our rulers and international organizations have to raise their voice against this genocide. Now is the time when we have to clash with the powerful,” she said. She said that we are going to launch a campaign across the country against Indian atrocities and asks India to release Yasin Malik.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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