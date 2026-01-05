Pakistan, China call for more ‘visible, verifiable’ actions to eliminate terrorist groups based in Afghanistan

Pakistan and China issued a joint communique on Monday calling for more “visible and verifiable” actions to dismantle and eliminate all terrorist organisations based in Afghanistan, and prevent them from using Kabul’s territory for militancy against any other country.

The joint statement came after the conclusion of the 7th round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Mini­sters’ Strategic Dialogue, for which Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar travelled to Beijing.

“The two sides called for more visible and verifiable actions to dismantle and eliminate all terrorist organisations based in Afghanistan which continue to pose serious threats to regional and global security, and prevent terrorist organisations from using the Afghan territory for terrorism against any other country and to endanger any other country,” the statement said.

“The two sides agreed to keep in close communication and coordination on the Afghan issue, work with the international community to encourage the Afghan government to build an inclusive political framework, adopt moderate policies, focus on development, pursue good-neighbourliness, and play a constructive role in helping Afghanistan achieve stable development and integrate into the international community,” it added.

The statement also said that China commended the measures taken by Islamabad to combat terrorism and protect the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

“China fully recognised the significant contributions and huge sacrifices that Pakistan made in combating terrorism over the years,” it said.

“The two sides reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with zero tolerance, and agreed to further deepen all-round cooperation on counter-terrorism and security, and make concerted efforts to ensure that the China-Pakistan Belt and Road cooperation advances in a secure and smooth manner,” it said.

“Calling on the international community to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation, the two sides expressed their firm opposition to double standards on counterterrorism,” it added.

Both countries also expressed the readiness to continue leveraging the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral foreign ministers’ dialogue and the China-Bangladesh-Pakistan cooperation mechanism to “deliver new outcomes”.

Pak-China agree to enhance communication

According to the communique, during the dialogue in Beijing, the two sides engaged in a “thorough exchange of views on bilateral relations and cooperation in wide-ranging areas, including strategic and political cooperation, as well as cooperation on defence and security, economy, trade, investment, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges”.

Pakistan and China “agreed to enhance strategic communication, deepen strategic mutual trust, jointly safeguard their common interests, promote the economic and social development of the two countries,” it said.

They also called for the safeguarding and advancing “peace, development and prosperity of the region and beyond”.

Pakistan and China also marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, with the launch of commemorative activities, the communique said.

It added that the anniversary was an “opportunity to consolidate China-Pakistan friendship and expand new areas of cooperation”.

Pakistan also congratulated China on the “successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan and the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan” under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Pakistan also lauded China for its “people-centred development philosophy”, the communique said, adding that Pakistan also believed that the “Chinese path to modernisation provided a new option and practical solution for other developing countries to achieve independent development”.

China also commended Pakistani leadership on “leading the country to achieve macroeconomic stability and to lay a solid foundation for national economic growth centred on Pakistan’s National Economic Transformation Plan (2024-2029) (URAAN Pakistan) and for its people to share the fruits of development and prosperity”.

Pakistan also reiterated its “firm commitment” to the one-China principle, stating that Taiwan is an “inalienable part of China’s territory”, the communique said.

“Pakistan firmly supports every effort of China to achieve national reunification, and opposes any form of ‘Taiwan independence‘ and any attempt to create ’two Chinas’ or ’one China, one Taiwan,” it added.

It also added that “Pakistan firmly supports China on the issues concerning Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea”.

The statement further added that China also “reiterated its steadfast support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”.

China also renewed its commitment to supporting Pakistan in “pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and achieving economic prosperity”.

The country also vowed to support “Pakistan in firmly combating terrorism and playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs”.

‘Upgraded version of CPEC’

The communique further said that the two sides also reached an agreement to “build an upgraded version 2.0” of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They agreed to “further align their development plans and priorities”, the statement said.

According to the communique, the two nations outlined three key sectors: industry, agriculture, and mining.

They also called for pushing for the “building and operation of the Gwadar Port, smooth passage of the Karakoram Highway, and enhancing Pakistan’s capacity for sustainable development”.

The two nations pledged to “deepen cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, information technology, science and technology, cybersecurity, technical and vocational training and education, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges”.

During the course of the dialogue, it was also decided that the two countries will “take the year-round opening of the Khunjerab Pass as an opportunity to deepen two-way trade and people-to-people exchanges”.

They also agreed to “welcome third-party participation in CPEC cooperation that conforms with the modalities set by China and Pakistan”, the statement said.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the financial and banking sectors, including extending mutual support at regional and international multilateral financial forums, the communique added.

“Pakistan appreciated China for providing support for its fiscal and financial sectors,” it said.

On their cooperation in the field of space, the two sides “expressed satisfaction at their expanding space cooperation and for the expected early entrance of Pakistani astronauts into the China Space Station”.

“They agreed to explore space in a peaceful and mutually beneficial manner for greater economic and social development and prosperity,” the statement said.

In October, China announced it was going to arrange for a Pakistani astronaut to perform short-term missions as part of China’s space station missions.

Agree to uphold UN Charter, oppose unilateral actions

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment towards upholding UN principles and international law, vowing to “oppose the plotted resurgence of fascism and militarism”.

They expressed “support for the postwar international order underpinned by international legal documents such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation and other principles of international law for the maintenance of world peace and security, and protect historical truth and international justice”.

They also underscored the significance of a South Asian “regional order underpinned by the UN Charter, international law, and the basic norms governing international relations”.

Pakistan and China also reiterated their “opposition to any unilateral actions, and reaffirmed the significance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and the necessity of resolving all outstanding disputes through dialogue and consultation”.

During the dialogue, Pakistan informed China of the latest developments in occupied Kashmir, with the latter reiterating that the dispute should be resolved “properly and peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements”.

According to the communique, the two countries “expressed readiness to conduct trans-boundary water resources cooperation under the principle of equality and mutual benefit”.

They also “emphasised the imperative of fulfilling international legal obligations”.

The statement added that the “significance of the maintenance of international and regional security and stability was reiterated”.

Pakistan and China also “reaffirmed their readiness to further enhance cooperation under the frameworks of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilisation Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative”.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment towards making the “global governance system more just and equitable, and join hands to build a community with a shared future for humanity”.

“Pakistan highly commended China’s efforts to safeguard developing countries’ right to sustainable development,” the joint communique said.

“The two sides expressed satisfaction over their cooperation within multilateral mechanisms such as the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO),” the statement read.

On that note, they agreed to “deepen coordination and collaboration to safeguard the common interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice”.

Pakistan and China also renewed their “commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, their support for multilateralism and free trade, and their opposition to hegemonism, bullying behaviours violating national sovereignty of other countries, the forming of ‘small circles’ and bloc confrontation”.

The communique said that China commended Pakistan on its “outstanding performance during its UN Security Council presidency”.

It also voiced “full support for Pakistan to work as the rotating president of the SCO from 2026 to 2027”, the statement said.

Reiterate support for Palestinian state

On the issue of Palestine, Pakistan and China called for an “unconditional, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza” and stressed the significance of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The two countries called for the “implementation of the two-state solution with the establishment of an independent state of Palestine”.

“The two sides also expressed their concern at the situation in the occupied West Bank, and urged the need for urgently addressing it,” the communique said.

It added that Pakistan and China also “expressed willingness to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East”.

During the meeting, Dar thanked his counterpart for the “warm hospitality accorded to him and his delegation”.

“The two sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad next year on mutually convenient dates,” the communique concluded.

Dar meets mining delegation, visits embassy

During his visit to Beijing, the foreign minister also met with a delegation from China Minmetals Corporation (MCC) led by its Vice President Xu Jiqing, the FO said on Monday.

The FO said that the pair “held productive discussions on MCC’s ongoing and upcoming projects in Pakistan”.

During the meeting, Dar reaffirmed “Pakistan’s strong support for MCC in advancing mining investment and promoting value-added industrial development”.

Separately, Dar also met the Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Chen Xiaodong, where the pair “reviewed socio-economic development cooperation”.

During the meeting, they “lauded CIDCA’s contributions to Pakistan’s development”.

The pair also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in education, space, livelihoods, IT, and disaster relief, including flagship initiatives to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan–China diplomatic relations.