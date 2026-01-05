The threat to Taj

EVERY time India seeks to revive nationalist sentiments, it seems to find new ways to glorify the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The latest attempt comes in the form of the Tejo Mahalaya theory — a claim that the Taj Mahal was once a temple. The idea was originally proposed by P.N. Oak, an Indian revisionist historian known for his extremist interpretations of the past.

In his writings, Oak alleged that Shah Jahan had purchased the monument from Maharaja Jai Singh, and transformed it into a tomb for Mumtaz Mahal, his beloved wife. However, this assertion has been repeatedly rejected by the Indian judiciary.

Two separate petitions have already been dismissed by the higher courts, both confirming that the Taj Mahal is, indeed, a Muslim-built structure.

The responsibility of historians is to uncover and preserve truth, not to bend it according to their religious or political convenience. The attempt to reinvent the Taj Mahal’s identity is more than just a historical dispute; it is part of a broader effort to redefine India’s cultural and religious narrative. Such efforts, however, can neither diminish the Mughal legacy nor erase the architectural brilliance that stands as a testament to a shared past.

Hasnain Ahmad Thaheem

Lahore

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026