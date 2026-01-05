E-Paper | July 18, 2026

PIA union makes vain effort to stall airline sale

Khaleeq Kiani Published
Ground staff stand next to the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft ahead of its takeoff for Paris at the Islamabad International Airport on Jan 10, 2025. — AFP/File
Ground staff stand next to the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft ahead of its takeoff for Paris at the Islamabad International Airport on Jan 10, 2025. — AFP/File
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• People’s Unity alleges privatisation bidding process lacked transparency; employees barred from participation
• Claims collective bargaining agent has expertise to turn around loss-making flag carrier

ISLAMABAD: In what appeared to be a lost battle, the PIA Employees’ Combined Bargaining Agent (CBA), People’s Unity, has asked the government to put on hold the signing of the airline’s share purchase agreement (SPA) and the transfer of management control to the Arif Habib-led consortium until consideration of its reservations and a counter-offer.

In a letter to PIA’s board of directors, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Privatisation, the union alleged that the privatisation process culminating in the bidding was non-transparent, claiming that employees were not allowed to participate. It said the CBA had the expertise to turn around the loss-making national carrier through professional management and a competent board.

People’s Unity President Hidayatullah Khan said the government was repeating “the blunder” of selling the airliner to Arif Habib Group, whose earlier takeover attempt of Pakistan Steel Mills was declared illegal by the Supreme Court two decades ago and which had only recently penalised by the Competition Commission of Pakistan for cartelisation in steel sector.

The union said that, as the CBA, it represented employees and was a key stakeholder. “We applied to participate in the bidding process for healthy competition but were declined by the Privatisation Commission,” Mr Khan said.

He added that the union had “serious reservations” about the privatisation of Pakis­tan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (PIACL) and the transfer of 75pc shares with management control, alleging the process lacked transparency and “valuation of assets”.

The union further alleged that the process — from expression of interest to bidding, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP) and the cabinet — was conducted “without due diligence”, and claimed it bypassed the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

It also argued that the PIA Act, amended in 2016, authorised the conversion of PIA into a public limited company but did not permit “outright privatisation” through the transfer of majority control.

The union demanded an urgent meeting before the SPA is signed and management transferred “to avoid repetition of blunders” in earlier privatisation efforts.

Quoting the Supreme Court’s 2006 ruling in the PSM case, the union said the apex court had held that the privatisation process was vitiated by acts of omission and commission, including alleged violations of mandatory legal provisions and rules, which affected decisions on prequalification, valuation and the final terms offered and declared the process void and of no legal effect.

People’s Unity also alleged that Arif Habib Group and its facilitators (Public Office Holders) remained unaccountable despite Supreme Court observation and prequalified for PIACL privatisation prior to disposal of its review petition in the PSM case, which is still pending in the Supreme Court.

It alleged that Ayesha Steel Mills, owned by Arif Habib Group, and International Steels Ltd (ISL) were involved in cartelisation and penalised by the Competition Commission of Pakistan in October 2025 and were imposed a fine of Rs1.5 billion.

The union contended that blaming PIA and its employees for the carrier’s performance was unjustified, arguing that outcomes were shaped by the commercial policies and priorities of management and the board.

Threatening to challenge the case before the parliamentary committees and other appropriate courts of law, the People’s Unity pointed out that the PIA Act 1956 (as amended in 2016), the SOEs Act 2023 and the NAB Ordinance required management performance monitoring. “The PIA would have not been in this situation if any system of check and balance and performance monitoring exist,” it added.

It claimed that the PIA workforce had better knowledge and experienced to turn around the airline, if a knowledgeable board of directors and professional management played its role without privatisation.

The CBA offered to provide all technical and financial details with clarifications to the Ministry of Defence, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Privatisation Commission and the parliamentary committees as to how to turn around the PIACL instead of “wasting time and money in unnecessary litigation”.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

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Pakistan

Khaleeq Kiani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn, specializing in political economy, governance, business, finance, macroeconomics and energy. He can be found on X at @khaleeqkiani.

Khaleeq Kiani

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Mashoorudeen
Jan 05, 2026 07:55am
PIA union doing the right thing.
Recommend 0
El Cid
Jan 05, 2026 08:11am
Sale was rigged way before it was offered/made.
Recommend 0
Omer
Jan 05, 2026 08:41am
Wow
Recommend 0
FEROZE KHAN
Jan 05, 2026 10:16am
Very funny indeed. Were these not the very same CBA’s and the same experts who brought the airline to its present state.
Recommend 0
Khurram S Khawaja
Jan 05, 2026 10:40am
The Pilot Union and the Labour Union all are responsible for the downfall of PIAC. Can anyone imagine with ample workforce and labour, PIA had to hire daily wage workers because Unionized labour didn't work. Pilots had their own nitty gritty issues. SC judgements against privitization of PASMIC has been last nail in the coffin. PASMIC is now a junkyard... the technology would have been upgraded with time but now totally a new plant will be required. Reko Diq was another wrong decision
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 05, 2026 11:17am
People’s Unity the bargaining agent may have techinical expertise to turn around loss-making national flag carrier into a profitable carrier but to run the show after PIA's privitisation it requires heavy investments to repair or replacement of the existing aircrafts, if needed. It would be more better for People's Unity to join hands with Arif Habib's led consortium and become a partner in the consortium so that the process of privitisation should be completed instead of going into litigation.
Recommend 0
Zia
Jan 05, 2026 11:50am
@FEROZE KHAN, you are absolutely right. Until now BILLI was in bag.
Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Jan 05, 2026 11:57am
The present PIA staff have enjoyed years of salaries, allowances and perqs paid for by the long suffering tax payer, without demonstrating either the will or the capability to make the airline profitable. No symparhy for them. Privatise, slough the dead wood, re-vitalise using fresh inputs, and make it a. profitable going concern that add to taxes for the government, as paid by other commercial enterprises.
Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Jan 05, 2026 12:00pm
@Mashoorudeen, for it's members, yes. For the public throwing it's hard-earned tax money into a bottomless pit, yet putting up with sub-standard facilities, no.
Recommend 0
Omair Rashid
Jan 05, 2026 01:53pm
These ppl then should have worked and done something proper to make the airline profitable and not reach this stage. Now the bird has flown from their hands....
Recommend 0
Irfan S. Farooqui
Jan 05, 2026 01:59pm
Why were they silent when the bidding was happening or initiated by Govt, and now they're coming up with unjustified reasons?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 05, 2026 02:23pm
Too little, too late. Why were they sleeping up till now?
Recommend 0
A. Ali
Jan 05, 2026 03:37pm
What a day....PPP and PMLNs handpicked overstaffed PIA CORRUPT members fighting very CORRUPTs who are selling their bread and butter...
Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Jan 05, 2026 05:14pm
One of the curse that destroyed PIA..... People questioning sale except vague objection & objection.... Should specify how after various efforts failed....?????
Recommend 0
Nabeel
Jan 05, 2026 05:27pm
Lols who is union? U r just employeers .Take salarey for work u do n go home
Recommend 0
Razzak Loya.
Jan 05, 2026 09:05pm
I have been travelling in PIA since 1963. Elected Governments began using as Govt Taxi fleet.. Non Revenue tickets were sold by the staff. High Officials were give fleet of Mercedes and othe perks. A total of 90 Aircrafts had 9000 employees. American Delta Air had 100 Aircrafts with 900 staff India, Phillipine, Spain , Italy Switzerland have privatise their National Airlines. Pakistan has followed wisely. Privatized the
Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Jan 06, 2026 10:22am
PIA unions have brought this once proud Asian airline to it's knees. The union officers were issuing boarding cards for flights from their offices without tickets. Today these same unions want their cushy jobs and illegal perks back. Too bad it's on the auction block.
Recommend 0

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