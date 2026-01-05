PTI in state of political disarray: KP governor

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that elements working against Constitution and the State could not be engaged through dialogue, stressing that the struggle against terrorism and disorder would continue.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media during his visit to the Jashn-i-Dhapp Peace Festival in the remote riverine area of Jhok Obhechar, Mauza Dhapp Chaback, where he attended the event as the chief guest.

Mr Kundi said such festivals were essential to restoring the positive image of the region and providing affordable recreation to the public. He said the participation of thousands of people was clear evidence that citizens had rejected terrorism and embraced peace.

The governor criticised the past and present policies of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. He said despite 13 years in power, the party failed to deliver even a single national stadium to the province, adding that it had remained limited to renaming existing facilities. He said the party appeared to be in a state of political disarray, pointing out that it had been unable to secure the position of opposition leader in both the National Assembly and the Senate. “Those who want instability in the country cannot meaningfully talk about dialogue,” he added.

Kundi says elements working against Constitution can’t be engaged through dialogue

The governor said while the global community was ready to invest and do business in Pakistan, certain groups were bent on damaging the image of the military.

He said the involvement of Afghan nationals in several recent terror incidents was alarming and called upon the nation to stand firmly with security forces.

Governor Kundi also emphasised accountability, saying the country could not progress without an effective system of reward and punishment. “If a strict accountability mechanism can exist within the military, why can it not be implemented in other institutions?” he asked, stressing the need to strengthen accountability bodies to curb corruption.

Recalling the aftermath of Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, he said the Peoples Party had raised the slogan of “Pakistan Khappay” to safeguard national unity.

Responding to a question, the governor said provincial governments should respect each other. He announced that if the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited Sindh, full security would be provided to him, adding that the chief minister of Sindh had formally invited the KP chief executive and would extend complete hospitality to him.

HOMELESS INDIVIDUALS: The district administration has shifted 23 individuals to a shelter home.

A team led by Dera assistant commissioner Syed Mohammad Arsalan visited various locations and identified such individuals.

The shelter home is equipped with 24-hour electric supply, hot water, separate rooms and washrooms for women, as well as adequate bedding and blankets. In addition, free breakfast is being provided to all inmates.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026