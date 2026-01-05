CDA completes mega road projects but 10th Avenue remains stalled

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched and completed several mega road projects worth billions of rupees in the year 2025. However, the highly important 10th Avenue project remains stalled, causing problems for commuters.

An extended deadline of December 30, 2025 also expired and the engineering wing recently sought further six months’ extension from the management of the CDA for the contractor - National Logistics Cell (NLC).

After earthwork and construction of five overheads (bridges), the project worth Rs10.2 billion has almost been abandoned, and the infrastructure could face decaying.

The project was started in 2022 and supposed to be completed by March 2024. The work remains halted for the last around six months with around 50pc progress - raising question marks over the efficiency of the concerned authorities.

We have already taken up issue with federal govt and will take steps to ensure early completion of work, says official

When completed, 10th Avenue will be a major road after 9th Avenue, which was built during the PML-Q tenure. 10th Avenue is a federal government-funded project (PSDP); however, in the budget 2025-26 the government dropped the project from its plan. However, CDA too did not provide any fund and as a resultantly the fate of project hangs in the balance.

“We are aware of this project, we pleaded before the federal government not to disconnect funding for this project, but they did not listen to our plea. So without funding how we can move forward,” said one of the senior officers of CDA. He said CDA will make another effort to convince the government to release some funds for the project, at least to do asphalt work from IJP road to H-9 (where earthwork has already been completed).Otherwise, we will do this work from our own funding,” the officer said.

Another officer said out of the total Rs10.2 billion, the federal government had released Rs4.2 billion from 2022 onward, which had already been spent.

“There are five bridges in this 2.5 kilometres portion of the road (where earthwork has been done), which can be linked with the avenue after construction of ramps. And from IJP road to H-9, after lying the sub-base, asphalt work can be done,” he said.

A citizen, Nazir Mehmood, said: “At a time when one after the other project is being launched in Islamabad, this project is seeking no attention of concerned authorities, which is a matter of concerns. I would suggest, no new project should be launched until this project is completed,” he said.

Atif Khan, a cab driver, said that the project should have been completed a couple of years ago. “The incomplete project is causing problems for citizens who have been waiting for its completion for the last three years.”

Two bridges built under the project are already being used by motorists, but other incomplete infrastructure, such as pillars, are deteriorating.

Under the project, a five-kilometre road was being constructed from Katarian Bridge on IJP Road to Srinagar Highway near the intersection of G-9 and G-10 sectors. However, sources said the CDA was now considering completing the project up to H-9, where earthwork had been carried out.

When contacted, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said the release of funds was important to avoid delays and maintain momentum in construction activities.

“We have already taken up this issue with federal government and obviously we will take steps to ensure early completion of the project.”

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026