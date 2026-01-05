E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Education ministry expands national learning assessments to private sector

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Education and Professional Training has announced an expansion of the country’s learning assessment system by including private sector schools in the National Achievement Test (NAT) 2026 for the first time.

“Alongside this inclusion, the ministry will also conduct the country’s inaugural National Foundational Learning Assessment to measure early learning outcomes at the national level,” said a press release.

Briefing media, Education Secretary Nadeem Mahbub said the ministry has aligned the national assessment framework with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG-4) indicators.

Mr Mahbub said the assessments would be conducted in Grades 5 and 8, covering schools across all provinces and regions.

He said inclusion of the private sector would help provide a comprehensive and representative picture of learning outcomes nationwide.

According to the ministry, more than 20,000 students will be assessed under NAT 2026 and the National Foundational Learning Assessment through a scientific sampling process designed to ensure the validity and reliability of results.

Highlighting the broader context, the secretary said the results of NAT 2023 had revealed what he described as a “serious learning crisis”, which prompted the prime minister to declare an education emergency.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

Pakistan

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Dr. S. Kamaluddin, Former Director NEAS
Jan 05, 2026 11:30pm
The inclusion of private schools in national learning assessments is not new. The former NEAS conducted a nationwide NAT in 2016 at Grades 4 and 8, which included 1st-time private schools across Pakistan. A PPS sample of 30,000 students was used. Importantly, that assessment was conducted without donor funding and technical assistance. It is hoped that this clarification will contribute to a more accurate understanding of Pakistan's assessment history for policy and practice.
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