Education ministry expands national learning assessments to private sector

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Education and Professional Training has announced an expansion of the country’s learning assessment system by including private sector schools in the National Achievement Test (NAT) 2026 for the first time.

“Alongside this inclusion, the ministry will also conduct the country’s inaugural National Foundational Learning Assessment to measure early learning outcomes at the national level,” said a press release.

Briefing media, Education Secretary Nadeem Mahbub said the ministry has aligned the national assessment framework with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG-4) indicators.

Mr Mahbub said the assessments would be conducted in Grades 5 and 8, covering schools across all provinces and regions.

He said inclusion of the private sector would help provide a comprehensive and representative picture of learning outcomes nationwide.

According to the ministry, more than 20,000 students will be assessed under NAT 2026 and the National Foundational Learning Assessment through a scientific sampling process designed to ensure the validity and reliability of results.

Highlighting the broader context, the secretary said the results of NAT 2023 had revealed what he described as a “serious learning crisis”, which prompted the prime minister to declare an education emergency.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026