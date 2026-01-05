South Waziristan police get modern anti-drone gun

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: To strengthen law enforcement capabilities amid growing security challenges, the Lower South Waziristan police have been equipped with a modern anti-drone gun to counter emerging threats and enhance the protection of sensitive locations.

The advanced security equipment was provided on Sunday as a result of the efforts of district police officer Mohammad Tahir Shah Wazir.

According to a police spokesperson, the anti-drone gun was provided by the Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar, and was personally brought to the district by DPO Tahir Shah Wazir.

The development is being viewed as a major step toward modernising policing in the district and aligning local security arrangements with contemporary challenges.

Police officials said that induction of the anti-drone gun would significantly enhance the operational capacity of Lower South Waziristan police, particularly in monitoring and responding to aerial threats. The equipment is expected to play a crucial role in securing sensitive installations, government buildings, public spaces, and police checkposts, especially in an environment where non-conventional tactics are increasingly being used by terrorists.

“The use of drone technology for reconnaissance and potential attacks has emerged as a serious concern in recent years,” a senior police official said. “This advanced tool will help law enforcement agencies detect, neutralise, and prevent possible drone-based threats, thereby strengthening overall security preparedness.”

Under the leadership of DPO Tahir Shah Wazir, district police have initiated several measures aimed at improving security management and law enforcement efficiency. Officials noted that the acquisition of the anti-drone gun reflects the DPO’s commitment to proactive policing, modern security planning, and the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

The development comes against the backdrop of a noticeable increase in militant violence across the Lower and Upper South Waziristan and North Waziristan districts over the past year. Residents of these tribal districts have expressed growing concern over the deteriorating security situation, marked by frequent incidents of bomb blasts, targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, and attacks on police and security forces’ checkposts.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026