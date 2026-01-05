Rain forces no result in Pakistan, Zimbabwe U-19 tri-series game

HARARE: Persistent rain forced the U-19 tri-series match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe to be called off at the Old Hararians in Harare on Sunday, with both the sides sharing a point each.

After electing to bat first, Pakistan posted 208 all out in 46.3 overs before the weather intervened and no further play was possible.

Sameer Minhas top-scored with 48 off 58 balls, which included seven fours while Usman Khan contributed 41 off 53, hitting four fours and a six. The pair added 63 runs for the second wicket.

Ahmed Hussain (37) was the other contributor while Huzaifa Ahsan provided late impetus with 34 off 41 balls, smashing two fours and as many sixes. However, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals.

For the hosts, Panashe Mazai bagged four wickets for 32 runs in eight overs while Leeroy Chiwaula and Shelton Mazvitorera claimed two wickets apiece.

This was Pakistan U-19 team’s second match of the tournament to be abandoned due to rain, following the washout against Zimbabwe U-19 on Dec 29.

After the group fixtures, Pakistan topped the table with six points, winning both their matches against Afghanistan U-19. Hosts Zimbabwe finished second with five points from four fixtures while Afghanistan ended third with one point.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe now meet again in the final on Tuesday.

Scores in brief:

PAKISTAN 208 in 46.3 overs (Sameer Minhas 48, Usman Khan 41, Ahmed Hussain 37, Huzaifa Ahsan 34; Panashe Mazai 4-32, Leeroy Chiwaula 2-25, Shelton Mazvitorera 2-29).

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026