Karachi Mayor inaugurates Rs900m solar-powered street light project on Sharea Faisal

KARACHI: City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated the Rs900 million project for converting the street lights of Sharea Faisal to solar energy as part of a plan to illuminate three major arteries through environmentally friendly and cost-effective energy that will “save Rs25m in electricity bills” every year.

Under this project, the same company installing the solar panels will be responsible for their operations and maintenance, with a five-year warranty.

Addressing the ceremony at Sharea Faisal, the mayor said that “2026 will be the year of development, and every promise made to the people during the elections will be fulfilled”.

“Public welfare projects are underway in Keamari, the Old City area and other parts of the city. Work is progressing rapidly on Shahrah-i-Bhutto, Murghi Khana Bridge, and other major projects, while Shahrah-i-Bhutto from Qayyumabad to Kathore will soon be opened to traffic,” he said.

“This will benefit not only Karachi but also commuters travelling to Multan, Sialkot, Lahore and Hyderabad.

Claims the scheme will save Rs25m annually in electricity bills; slams ‘unnecessary controversy’ over removal of conocorpus

“Street lights on three major arteries of Karachi have been shifted to a solar system, including Sharea Faisal and Shahrah-i-Iran. Under this project, completed at a cost of Rs900m, the company installing the solar panels will be responsible for operation and maintenance with a five-year warranty, resulting in an annual saving of approximately Rs25m in electricity bills.”

He highlighted that Sir Shah Suleman Road, Mai Kolachi Road and other major roads will also be shifted to solar energy.

In the past, he said, street lights used to remain switched off due to K-Electric’s load-shedding, and allegations of failure were levelled against the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC); however, this issue has now been “resolved” through practical measures.

‘Conocarpus trees neither eco-friendly nor suitable’

The mayor stated that conocarpus trees are neither environment-friendly nor suitable for infrastructure, yet unnecessary controversy is created over their removal.

The real need, he emphasised, is the plantation of indigenous trees, which are beneficial for the environment, soil, and public health.

Mr Wahab said that press conferences, protests and negative politics do not solve problems. Had press conferences been the solution, he remarked, the city’s issues would have been resolved long ago.

He said that Jamaat-i-Islami should compete through practical work instead of conspiracies and hypocrisy.

He added that “everyone wants to become” a mayor or a minister, but these positions are a crown of thorns — the real test lies in serving the public.

Conspiracies have achieved nothing in the past and will achieve nothing in the future; the only path forward is service, tolerance and practical work.

Cities move forward through hard work and public service, not through conflicts and baseless allegations.

The mayor further said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believes in action, not slogans.

The party’s vision is to provide facilities to the people of Karachi without discrimination and to continue serving the public in line with the commitments of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He claimed that the KMC is carrying out development works across the city without bias, aiming to move forward along with all stakeholders.

He noted that Bahadurabad Road has been completed, while improvement works are ongoing at Pakistan Chowk, Shahrah-i-Liaquat, and Sohrab Goth.

Work is in progress on the Kareemabad Underpass, and once K-Electric completes its work, the pace of construction will be further accelerated.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026