E-Paper | July 17, 2026

UK says conducted joint strike with France on IS site in Syria

AFP Published
A still grab taken from handout video footage recorded on January 3, 2025 and released by the British Ministry of Defence shows a Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft air-to-air refuelling during a joint patrol with French aircraft over Syria. — AFP
A still grab taken from handout video footage recorded on January 3, 2025 and released by the British Ministry of Defence shows a Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft air-to-air refuelling during a joint patrol with French aircraft over Syria. — AFP
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The British Ministry of Defence said it cooperated with France on Saturday night to strike an underground facility in Syria that had likely been used by the militant Islamic State (IS) group to store weapons.

“Royal Air Force aircraft have completed successful strikes against Daesh in a joint operation with France,” the ministry said in a statement, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

“This facility had been occupied by Daesh, most likely to store weapons and explosives. The area around the facility is devoid of any civilian habitation,” the statement added.

The ministry said there was no indication the bombing north of the ancient site of Palmyra had posed any risk to civilians.

IS was territorially defeated in Syria in 2019 but still maintains a presence, particularly in the country’s vast desert.

Last month, Washington said a lone IS gunman in Palmyra attacked American personnel, killing two US soldiers and a US civilian.

US forces said they struck dozens of IS targets in Syria in retaliation.

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