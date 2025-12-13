E-Paper | March 20, 2026

3 US military personnel killed in suspected Islamic State attack in Syria

Reuters Published December 13, 2025
A soldier from the US-led coalition stands guard during a joint US-Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces patrol in the countryside of Qamishli in northeastern Syria, February 8, 2024. — Reuters/File
A soldier from the US-led coalition stands guard during a joint US-Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces patrol in the countryside of Qamishli in northeastern Syria, February 8, 2024. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Three United States military personnel, two soldiers and a civilian interpreter, were killed on Saturday by a suspected Islamic State (IS) attacker who targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces, the US military said.

Three other US soldiers were wounded, the US military’s Central Command said.

In a statement, Central Command said the attack by a lone gunman occurred “as the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement” in the central Syrian town of Palmyra.

“Partner forces” killed the attacker, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote in a social media post.

IS did not immediately claim responsibility, but a senior US official said initial assessments indicate the militant group probably carried out the attack. It took place in an area not controlled by the Syrian government, the official said.

The soldiers’ names will be withheld until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification, the US military said.

Syrian state news agency SANA quoted a security source as saying two Syrian service personnel were injured, without providing further details. The source told SANA that American helicopters evacuated the injured to a US base in Syria’s Al-Tanf region near the Iraqi border.

Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkiye and special envoy to Syria, condemned the attack.

“We mourn the loss of three brave US service members and civilian personnel and wish a speedy recovery to the Syrian troops wounded in the attack,” Barrack said in a statement.

“We remain committed to defeating terrorism with our Syrian partners.”

The attack came barely a month after Syria announced it had signed a political cooperation agreement with the US-led coalition against IS, which coincided with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s visit to the White House.

The coalition has carried out air strikes and ground operations in Syria targeting IS suspects in recent months, often with the involvement of Syria’s security forces. Syria last month also carried out a nationwide campaign arresting more than 70 people accused of links to the group.

The US has troops stationed in northeastern Syria as part of a decade-long effort to help a Kurdish-led force there.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Syria Conflict
World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
Updated 20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe