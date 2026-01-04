E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Bangladesh will not play T20 World Cup matches in India, decision taken in context of BCCI’s ‘extreme communal policy’

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India’s Shubman Gill and KL Rahul shakes hands with Bangladesh players after winning a match in ICC Men’s Champions Trophy between Bangladesh and India at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Feb 20, 2025. — Reuters/File
India’s Shubman Gill and KL Rahul shakes hands with Bangladesh players after winning a match in ICC Men’s Champions Trophy between Bangladesh and India at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Feb 20, 2025. — Reuters/File
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Bangladesh will not play their T20 World Cup matches in India after its cricketer Mustafizur Rahman was released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team amid growing tensions between the countries.

Kolkata Knight Riders said on Saturday they had released the Bangladesh bowler after being told to do so by India’s cricket board (BCCI).

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 World Cup matches in Kolkata next month, with the February 7-March 8 tournament being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), after an emergency meeting on Sunday, said it had “formally requested” the International Cricket Council (ICC) shift its team’s games to Sri Lanka.

“The Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,” a BCB statement read.

It said its decision was made due to “growing concerns regarding the safety and security” of its players, and based on its government’s advice.

“In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside India.”

After the BCB’s emergency meeting, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul said, “We welcome this decision taken in the context of the extreme communal policy of India’s cricket board.”

Earlier, Nazrul had said, “We will not accept any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers and Bangladesh under any circumstances.”

“The days of slavery are over,” he had said.

Nazrul said he had ordered the BCB to inform the ICC that “where a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe going to play in the World Cup”.

Nazrul said he would also ask that the IPL be blocked from Bangladeshi broadcasters. “I have requested the information and broadcasting adviser to stop the broadcasting of the IPL tournament in Bangladesh,” he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders, majority-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, subsequently said that Mustafizur’s “release has been carried out following due process and consultations”.

BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul told reporters late on Saturday: “The dignity and security of our cricketers are our top priorities, and we will take a decision at the appropriate time keeping these in mind.“

Mustafizur, who has previously played in the IPL for other teams, was snapped up at auction in December by Kolkata for more than $1 million.

But BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said that “considering recent developments”, Kolkata had been “advised to release” the 30-year-old player.

Worsened relations between India, Bangladesh

The developments come against the backdrop of soured political relations between India and Bangladesh after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi.

India’s foreign ministry last month condemned what it called “unremitting hostility against minorities” in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, has accused India of exaggerating the scale of the violence.

Last year, the ICC allowed India to play Champions Trophy matches in the United Arab Emirates due to sour relations with hosts Pakistan.

Pakistan will also play all their matches of the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, as part of a deal that allows both India and Pakistan to play at neutral venues in multi-nation tournaments.

On Sunday, cricket news site Cricbuzz reported that the BCB would ask the BCCI for a formal explanation regarding Mustafizur’s release.

The ICC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Men's T20 World Cup 2026
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Indoaryan
Jan 05, 2026 01:03am
Why bring religion or politics into sports ? Need to grow up and behave like civilised people.
Recommend 0
RS
Jan 05, 2026 05:37am
good riddance!
Recommend 0
Simba22
Jan 05, 2026 08:53am
Enough nonsense by Bangladesh Its afterall the IPL and its their rules.
Recommend 0
A M Chaudhry
Jan 05, 2026 02:14pm
Why doesn’t India keep sports and politics separate?
Recommend 0
Jay
Jan 05, 2026 09:49pm
Safety issues. The player will be compensated most of the auctioned amount per contract terms.
Recommend 0
J
Jan 06, 2026 06:47am
@A M Chaudhry, because they are not separate…
Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Jan 06, 2026 09:51am
@A M Chaudhry, There is no politics involved in IPL. Three teams were bidding for Bangladeshi player. IPL is purely is in Sports Entertainment Business. A disruption of one match can cost millions and millions of Dollars in loss. Public pressure also counts. Bangladesh has reacted too as per their public pressure. If Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup then ICC suffers huge loss as Hotels. Transportation,Match Tickets, Security Arrangements etc all get jeopardized. It is their League their rules.
Recommend 0

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