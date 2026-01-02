E-Paper | July 15, 2026

India to tour Bangladesh for white-ball matches in September

AFP Published
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav (back) gestures as teammate Kuldeep Yadav (front) reacts after a delivery during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. — AFP
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav (back) gestures as teammate Kuldeep Yadav (front) reacts after a delivery during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

India’s postponed six-match white-ball cricket tour of Bangladesh will take place in September, Bangladesh’s Cricket Board said Friday.

The series, including three one-day and three T20 matches, originally due to be played in August 2025, was delayed after both countries’ boards “mutually agreed to defer” the series.

India will now play three ODIs and three T20s between September 1 to 13.

The postponement last year came as political relations between India and neighbouring Bangladesh turned frosty, after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 toppled then prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina fled to India, where she has remained, straining relations between Dhaka and New Delhi.

Bangladesh has repeatedly requested Hasina’s extradition. She was sentenced to death in absentia in November for orchestrating a deadly crackdown on the uprising.

But New Delhi is also closely watching the upcoming elections on February 12, the first vote in the South Asian nation of 170 million people since the uprising.

On Wednesday, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Bangladesh to attend the funeral of former leader Khaleda Zia, the most senior visit by an Indian official since the overthrow of Hasina.

Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely seen as a frontrunner in elections, and her son Tarique Rahman, who returned last month after 17 years in exile, is seen as a potential prime minister if it wins a majority.

Bangladesh will also host series against Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies, across all three formats.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Sport

Read more

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 02, 2026 07:46pm
The whole civilized, matured, unbiased, educated, third-party and neutral world knows very well that September is a very hot, humid and hazy month to play outdoor cricket in Dhaka and other parts of the country.
Recommend 0
ramesh muthuramalingam
Jan 03, 2026 07:55am
Guess, Dawn can be little more focused on the headline mentioned, rather than politicking at every possible opportunity.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe