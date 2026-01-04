THE WEEK THAT WAS

Muamma | Hum TV, Wed-Thurs 8.00pm

A beautiful woman lives alone; confident and wealthy, she is kind, but that does not stop gossip and mystery from building up around her.

Saba Qamar plays Jehan Ara, a puzzle yet to be solved. The first two episodes drew viewers in, challenging them with ever-shifting perspectives on Jehan Ara’s behaviour. Generous with her servants, neighbours and tenants, this very quality becomes an accusation because she refuses to meet everyone’s expectations.

Writer Imran Nazir is one of the few male writers who understands the burdens that societal expectations place on young women. His stories show empathy but avoid the trap of wallowing in misery, seeking a more spiritual resolution to life’s hurdles. Many dramas try to present a character as a femme fatale and fail; Saba Qamar does this effortlessly with just a glance. Switching from powerful and controlling to vulnerable and disappointed with ease, she magically appears in an empty room and keeps us guessing. Director Shaqielle Khan’s love for theatrical props and cues was evident in Behroopia and now shapes the narrative in Muamma, giving a more intimate touch to this puzzle.

Pehli Barish | Geo TV, Fridays 8.00pm

Bayzaad (Aijazz Aslam) is a single parent whose wife, Dania (Faiza Hasan), left him and their son for another man and moved to the US. Bayzaad had always been in love with Maleeha (Sammiya Mumtaz), a woman he met at a wedding in Lahore, but circumstances pushed them apart.

Time has sped by, and Bayzaad’s ex-wife returns from the US to reconnect with their now adult son, Maani (Shahroz Sabzwari), and fate once again brings Bayzaad into contact with Maleeha.

This drama should be an exploration of feelings and a second chance at romance. Instead of a good script, the leads are forcibly drenched in rain in every episode so far to show the depths of their love. While this is boring but harmless, the real damage is the younger generation’s love triangle. Maani supposedly loves Nimra (Saboor Aly) but spends his time flirting with Nawal (Hajra Yamin), so of course Nimra is obsessed with him. Nimra lacks the confidence to claim Maani’s love and keeps pushing him towards the domineering Nawal. This nonsensical concoction is made worse by slow scenes and a loud background score.

Faaslay | Green Entertainment, Fri-Sat 8.00pm

Annie (Saboor Aly) and Zaviyar (Ali Ansari) were good friends in college, but a big mistake by Annie ends up humiliating Zaviyar in front of their entire class. Broken and hurt, Zaviyar leaves for a new start, but when he returns, the old wound opens up again.

In the meantime, Annie has lost her pride along with the father she had always relied upon and now runs a small catering company. Zaviyar still loves Annie, but his ego cannot get over the past, and he is still trying to get back at her. Annie is resilient, but Zaviyar is relentless until he exacts his revenge, humiliating her at a class reunion. Annie moves on by deciding on a marriage doomed to fail to get away.

It may not be particularly deep, but Faaslay is a great drama for people who enjoy a well-thought-out romance, with equal doses of angst and light humour. Aly and Ansari have surprisingly good comic timing and natural chemistry. The one negative aspect is the mandatory glamour but, hey, this show is not about authenticity.

What To watch Out For (Or Not)

Ghulam Badshah Sundari | Green TV, Coming soon

Imran Ashraf has become the go-to actor to play an angry young man with a chip on his shoulder. Ghulam is yet another character fighting against the terrible injustices fate and those around him have sent his way.

Published in Dawn, ICON, January 4th, 2026