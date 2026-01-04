KP CM’s non-bailable warrants issued in cybercrime case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi over his repeated absences in a case registered against him under the cybercrime law for allegedly making online remarks against state institutions.

Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah observed that the CM had repeatedly ignored summons and remained absent from proceedings without any lawful justification. The court noted that despite being given multiple opportunities to present himself before the court and respond to the allegations, the accused failed to comply with judicial directions.

The court took a serious view of the persistent non-appearance and termed it a deliberate attempt to evade the legal process. Consequently, the judge ordered law enforcement authorities to ensure Mr Afridi’s production before the court. Following the issuance of the arrest warrants, the court adjourned proceedings till January 17.

According to the case record, the matter stems from a complaint registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which has booked the KP chief minister under various provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

Civil judge describes non-compliance with orders as deliberate attempt to evade legal process

Besides the cybercrime case, Mr Afridi and his colleagues are facing proceedings in an anti-terrorism court for their alleged involvement in the Nov 26 protest in Islamabad.

The anti-terrorism court had initiated proclamation proceedings against them for repeatedly failing to appear before the court. The court had called upon CM Afridi, Meena Khan, Amjad Khan, Shafiullah Jan and Amjad Afridi to appear before it to face ongoing legal proceedings. In its order, the court had noted that the repeated absence of the defendants left it with “no option but to initiate proclamation proceedings,” while granting them a final opportunity to surrender.

The notices had warned that failure to appear during the Section 87 proceedings would compel the court to proceed with further legal action in accordance with the law. The case is based on an FIR registered in connection with a November 26 protest, in which the chief minister and other individuals were nominated.

Mr Afridi is also facing a case in the Election Commission of Pakistan for the code of conduct violation during a recent by-election on a national seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His lawyers have, however, challenged the ECP’s jurisdiction in the case while also moving the high court against the election watchdog.

The ECP had summoned the CM after he threatened the election staff during a political gathering in Havelian, Abbott­abad, ahead of the by-poll in NA-18.

It may be noted that Mr Afridi has been tasked by party leader Imran Khan, who is in jail, to lead the ‘street movement’ against the government. He visited Lahore last week to galvanise the party’s supporters, but the provincial authorities created hurdles in his political activities, prompting allegations from both sides.

He is set to visit Karachi next week to whip up support for the planned protest drive. The CM had also staged a sit-in outside the Adiala jail after the authorities barred him from visiting Imran Khan. However, he refrained from participating in subsequent protests to avoid legal troubles.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026